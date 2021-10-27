The weather forecast doesn't call for snow Thursday. But one place in Emporia hopes to be overwhelmed with blizzards.
The manager of Dairy Queen says his store “absolutely” will take part in the annual Miracle Treat Day. It usually occurs during summer, but is later than usual this year.
Dairy Queen restaurants across North America will donate at least one dollar from every Blizzard sale Thursday to hospitals which are part of the Children's Miracle Network. The closet one to Emporia is KU Medical Center in Kansas City.
CMN donations can be made directly through Dairy Queen's special web page for Miracle Treat Day.
