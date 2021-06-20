On the walls of an old school house in Matfield Green are black and white photographs displaying the dreariness of its state back in the 1990s- a gymnasium with a collapsed roof and classrooms in disarray- serving as a metaphor for the resurgence of not only the building but of a town putting art and culture on the map.
The School for Rural Culture and Creativity held a fundraiser Saturday from 8 to 5 p.m. to benefit infrastructure at “The School.” The event featured an art exhibit with 13 artists from Kansas and a few from out of state. Southfork Smokestack food truck and homemade pies were sold, along with live music. Local musicians Kelly and Diana Werts with Jess Dean performed, as well as Ben Cosgrave of Portland, Maine and artist-in-resident at the Tallgrass Artist Residency. The gymnasium featured donated items for a rummage sale.
“Photographs by Terry Evans show the state of the building back then,” said Mathew Regier, co-manager chair of the board at The School. Evans, who had a dark room in the basement, is now a Guggenheim Fellow with collections all over the world.
The mission of the non-profit is to foster community health, honor local wisdom and strengthen connection to the land, according to its website. Areas of focus include artistic, agricultural, intellectual and communal.
Regier’s goal is to bring the spirit of the arts- and more- to locals and beyond. Visitors often come from Kansas City to take in the tallgrass prairie scenery.
“Even at a very base level, having some kind of community space where people can connect whether it's about art- or if you don’t care about art- gardening or finding used stuff at the rummage sale or gathering to spend time, or kids on the playground,” he said. “We want to blur the barrier between what kind of cultural interests someone might have- those are things we think can build relationships with the community and with the land.”
Regier and wife Tia Regier invested their own private funds in April 2019 after building a partnership with Wes Jackson at the Land Institute in Salina and Robert Jensen at Third Coast Activist Resource Center. Third Coast purchased the school and gave the Regier’s title as managers.
“That freed up Tia and I to use our own money rather than purchasing the building.” Regier said. “We had some funds to do the initial stages of renovations- electrical work, roof repair, new windows and window frames in the gym, glass repair, and new exterior door- in addition to cleaning, painting, groundwork and landscaping.”
Jensen, who is on the board of directors at Third Coast, said that many small towns have seen economic despair and there is a need for spaces like The School.
One-hundred percent of the funds will go toward renovation. Regier is in the initial stages of getting quotes for heating and air. His goal is to have sustainable electricity by using solar.
“Myself growing up in a rural community, I’m familiar with the challenges and issues that rural communities face- in terms of population decline, economic struggles and stagnation in terms of keeping things open and trying to support cultural institutions whether it be a school or something knew- it's tough to find resources to do things in rural communities.”
Regier- a Nebraska native- is also a self-taught printmaker and featured some of his work in the fundraiser. He needed a printmaking space, and The School has a classroom dedicated to the craft. The style of relief printmaking is traditional and wood cut.
“Most of my work focuses on this area- the tallgrass prairie and exploring the intricacies of that ecosystem and trying to see a little bit deeper into what's there- human land relationship on the prairie,” he said.
One artist at the fundraiser, Lisa Grossman, fell in love with the tallgrass prairie after moving from Pennsylvania to work at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City. She began plein air painting the tallgrass prairie and moved to Lawrence in the late ‘90s. She completed a week-long “Prairie Intensive” at the school. There she made lifelong friends.
“Matfield Green has been an ever-evolving community of ideas and creativity, and I cherish my connections there and just keep going back,” she said. Her Red Sky Sketch painting sold for $450.
Emporia Photographer Dave Leiker sold his black and white print Mill and Log Jam of an old flower mill in Cedar Point for $350.
“It’s good to see the arts still have a pulse in Matfield Green,” he said.
Residents are excited about that pulse.
Freelance journalist and resident Lindy Hoedel said the arts community is blossoming. Since moving to Matfield Green eight years ago, she has seen a change in the community as families with children are moving there.
She enjoys the culture with a small town feel.
“It’s the best of both worlds,” she said. “We are surrounded by a magnificent landscape and community that loves sharing it with people.”
In October, The School will host an event for the Tallgrass Artist Residency featuring artwork by residents, lectures and talks.
