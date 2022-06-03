The Emporia Municipal Band heralded the start of its 80th season to a dedicated crowd at Fremont Park, Thursday evening.
Conductor James Davis said the season should have been celebrated in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the milestone was delayed.
"It feels amazing to be back," he said. "It feels good, it feels right. It feels like home."
Davis said the community can expect something different every week throughout the summer. Root beer floats will be offered later in the season and each week holds a different theme to celebrate the season.
There are around 45 people in the band this year between the ages of 20-80.
"Since we are all community members — some of us are professional musicians, instructors or teachers — a lot of people do non-professional musician jobs," Davis said. "We are a community band, a municipal band, in the sense that a lot of people do have other jobs."
A municipal band is a dying phenomenon, he added. Davis credited the continued success of the band to the community's support and families bringing the younger generations year after year.
Davis said he joined in the municipal band in 1988 after being introduced to them as a young boy. Many of the traditions started decades ago are still a part of the band as well.
That includes handing out a piece of bubblegum to children in attendance and a patriotic march around the bandstand.
It also includes the song selection. Davis said the band has access to Emporia State University's music library of around 2,500 compositions, which he has to narrow down to 10 for each week. An added bonus? Many pieces of sheet music have been used as long as the band has been around and include handwritten notes from director's of the past.
"The biggest support you can make is to continue to come to concerts and bring people," Davis said. "This is a family event with kids playing on the playground. It's a multi-generational event. A National Teachers Hall of Fame inductee several years ago described it as a Norman Rockwell painting come to life. It's a little piece of Americana, right here in Emporia, Kansas. I really value that our community understands that."
Part of Thursday's performance included a tribute to Sue Claridge, who died on May 25. Davis said Claridge was a flutist who performed with the municipal band.
"Sue was a stay at home mom and, at some point, started playing again," he said. "She played with us while she was studying to get her master's in flute performance, and then beyond. I would not say that we were a part of her life, but she was a part of our life, and that's kind of how this band is. We have people who come in for a time; it's generational."
Davis chose a song called "The Irish Washerwoman" to celebrate Claridge. A flute-driven song written to be played as fast as possible, Davis said it was the perfect way to remember her.
"I could just see her enjoying that," he said. "She was such a happy person."
Those wishing to support the Emporia Municipal Band can do so through the Emporia City Band Fund at the Emporia Community Foundation. Davis said the band is also always looking for substitute players to fill in.
Those interested in auditions can contact Nancy Riecker at embpersonnel@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.