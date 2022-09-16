Week three of the football season features home contests for all area schools, except for Lebo High School, which travels a short distance to Madison for a local matchup.
Tonight offers another opportunity for four programs to register their first win of the season. And for two teams to continue their winning streaks.
Third-week games can be critical for setting tones and developing a base of success that can have ramifications come November.
The Eagles head into Friday’s home game with an uncharacteristic 0-2 record but face another formidable opponent in 2A Osage City High School (2-0), who beat 3A Burlington last week 44-20. An 0-3 start seems unprecedented.
Northern Heights vs. Council Grove
The 0-2 Wildcats are at home against 2A Council Grove High School (2-0). Council Grove has shut out both opponents this season. It could be another rough Friday night for Northern Heights.
Madison High School (2-0) seeks to extend its record to 3-0, while Lebo (0-2) attempts to figure out a way to claim its first victory of 2022. They’re coming off a 48-point loss to Burlingame High School. It could be an uphill challenge for the Wolves, who face a surging Bulldog team — Madison has outscored opponents 118-6 — featuring an explosive offense led by running back Bryson Turner.
After a wild 70-54 shootout with Crest High School last week, the undefeated Bulldogs square off against Goessel High School (1-1), leveling off some of last Friday’s animation. Bulldog quarterback Mitch Budke is the key to Chase County’s spread offense, which has comprised a bit more rushing than passing. Budke has amassed an astronomical 425 yards and eight scores on the ground in two games.
The Hartford Jaguars will play Crest High School (see above), looking for win number one of the season. Hartford is off to a rocky yet persevering start in 2022. Crest could be a daunting wall to climb tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.