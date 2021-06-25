Community members celebrated the grand opening of a new multi-use trail at the Lyon County Fairgrounds with a ribbon cutting Thursday evening.
The event featured the start of the Emporia Recreation Center’s Stars and Stripes 5K/1-mile race and also a special guest.
The trail has been a goal of Healthier Lyon County and other members of the community for some time now, and finally seeing the vision come to life was inspiring for everyone involved.
“The excitement level here is off the charts because we have been hoping for something like this for over 10 years now,” said Daphne Mertens, grant manager for Healthier Lyon County. “The Lyon County Commission and the Lyon County Fair Board have been looking to put a trail in at the Lyon County Fairgrounds for a little over a decade and to see it come to fruition is just a major win for us.”
One special guest in attendance was Delaney Tholen, granddaughter of the Anderson family who donated the land for the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Tholen recently moved back to Kansas after living in San Antonio, Texas for some time, and was excited to attend the event supporting the new trail.
“I am jazzed,” Tholen said. “Knowing that so many different user groups can use this and that Daphne Mertens with Healthier Lyon County has really leveraged so many different resources, it seems like this is just the start. I think this is the start of some really good outdoor development.”
Being at the event was important to Tholen because she knows her grandparents would be ecstatic about the recent changes to the fairgrounds.
“I think they would be elated, and as folks that intentionally came to the midwest and loved the outdoors and loved spending time with others outdoors, they would just be so proud and excited to see how many people are able to use the trail,” Tholen said.
Tholen believes the changes made to the fairgrounds are a positive step in the right direction, and she could not be more delighted.
“I grew up in Emporia, and to see this space that I have grown up with and have spent time there, to see it developed is really exciting,” she said.
The one-mile loop trail is a space where community members can participate in a variety of different activities.
“There is a wide variety of different activities that are being done out here,” Mertens said. “We’ve seen the whole community come out. There has been rollerskating, bike riding, kids learning how to ride bikes and skateboarding. We’ve seen walkers and runners of course, and then a really exciting thing is people with wheelchairs, walkers and strollers have been able to get out here.”
Mark Schondelmaier, Multi Use Pathway Planning (MUPP) Board chair, agreed with Mertens’ excitement over the accessibility of the trail.
“I was, at first, excited just to see the trail being physically done, but really, the past few weeks, I have been more excited about seeing the amount of people that are using it and who is using it,” Schondelmaier said. “There are baby strollers out there, and I talked to a guy who can’t walk out in the country because it’s so gravelly and it hurts his feet, so when he comes into town he just parks his truck here in the parking lot and walks around the track a couple times. It’s people like that that I hadn’t even thought about, so that’s exciting.”
The main goal of the trail is to promote healthy lifestyles among members of the community.
“We want to be a community that promotes a healthy quality of life for everyone and that’s exactly what this trail is doing,” Mertens said. “It’s a trail for everybody to get out here and use, with equal opportunity for all Lyon County and Emporia residents.”
The Emporia Recreation Center teamed up with Healthier Lyon County for this event, with the 5K as a part of its Super Series.
“The Super Series is just a calendar or races that are hosted throughout the community in a calendar year, and if people complete ten of those in that calendar year, they will receive a finisher shirt,” said Amanda Gutierrez, assistant director of operations for the Emporia Recreation Center. “Really it’s just a way to bring the community together for people who enjoy going out and being active.”
Gutierrez said the trail will be a valuable asset for the Emporia Recreation Center, especially with their Couch to 5K group, one of their most popular classes.
“One of the classes that the rec center teaches that has been very popular for the last five or six years is our Couch to 5K class,” Gutierrez said. “Absolutely this is a place where that class will meet and do their training.”
The Lyon County Fairgrounds Committee is currently in the process of planning future improvements for the fairgrounds.
“We are working on quite a few things that aren’t completely out in the public yet,” said Dan Williams, Lyon County Controller and a member of the Lyon County Fairgrounds Committee. “It’s secret what we want to do, but we put the new sign up, that was one of them and [the trail] is one of them, redoing the Anderson Building was one, and we will keep plugging away if we can find the funding for it.”
A variety of different groups helped with the completion of the trail: Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Pathways to a Healthy Kansas, Lyon County Road and Bridge, Lyon County Fair Board, Lyon County Commissioners, Lyon County Fairgrounds Foundation, City of Emporia, APAC Kansas, and Lyon County Extension.
