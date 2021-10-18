This week should be rain-free across Emporia, with one small possible exception.
The National Weather Service forecast includes a 20-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. Strong breezes from the south Monday and Tuesday should turn to the northwest Wednesday.
The temperature dipped to 39 degrees at Emporia Municipal Airport for a short time Saturday morning. But there was no freeze, which means Lyon County is a bit late for its first frost of the season.
Sunday's high was 77 degrees, and afternoon temperatures should be in that area again Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the week should see slightly cooler highs, in the mid to upper 60s.
(0) comments
