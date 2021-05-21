An independent investigation by the Kansas Association of School Boards found that two USD 251 employees committed sexual harassment against a student in violation of federal Title IX regulations and district policy.
The investigation was in regard to a complaint made by the family of Izzy Dieker, an eighth-grader at North Lyon County Elementary who was suspended from her school bus for saying “I’m a lesbian” on Jan. 27.
KASB investigator Sue Givens conducted interviews with witnesses and attorney Angela Stallbaumer, Assistant Director for Legal Services for KASB, prepared the report and issued a decision, which was sent on May 6.
The Gazette received a copy of this report, wherein Stallbaumer found that “sexual harassment of Izzy did occur” and that Kristi Gadino, a USD 251 bus driver, and Corey Wiltz, North Lyon County Elementary Principal, “share responsibility therefor.”
“I feel like [the investigation] turned out as we expected,” said Daniel Dieker, Izzy’s father. “It was a pretty clear case to me, so we’re not terribly surprised with the result.”
Stallbaumer outlined the facts of the incident, which were determined by the investigation via statements from witnesses and camera footage from the bus.
The report
According to Stallbaumer — who viewed the bus’s camera footage from the day of the incident — the bus was a "chaotic" environment and that several "shockingly profane" expletives were heard from a variety of students.
“It pained me to think that students Izzy’s age even knew, let alone utilized the language they did with such frequency and ease, and it was especially troubling that they were allowed to do so in close proximity to younger, impressionable students,” Stallbaumer wrote.
Stallbaumer indicated that Gadino did not address any of the inappropriate language on the bus and only spoke up once to tell a student to put their mask back on.
According to Gadino's written Report of Bus Conduct, at one point Izzy said, "I'm a fucking lesbian." The report also read that Izzy had committed the infractions of "disobeying driver; unacceptable language; and rude, discourteous, noisy, or annoying behaviors. It also said, 'Izzy was using improper language, when asked 2x to stop she used improper language again. Then delayed drivers request to move to front.'"
This was an inaccurate portrayal of what actually happened, Stallbaumer concluded.
Stallbaumer wrote that Izzy said, "I'm a lesbian," and while it was loud enough to be audible, "it was not noticeably louder than her previous statements."
However, despite having ignored other previous and objectively worse obscene language used by other students, Gadino told Izzy to "Stop now."
Izzy replied, "It's true," to which Gadino responded, "I don't care. Watch your language."
Izzy then said, "Yes, I speak English."
About 40 seconds later, Gadino pulled over, went back to where Izzy sat and instructed her to come to the front of the bus.
"I didn't say anything," Izzy told Gadino.
"Really, who said they were lesbian?" Gadino replied.
“…wasn’t anything wrong with that," Izzy said.
Gadino told Izzy that there were young students at the front of the bus and asked if Izzy thought it was appropriate for them to know what the word "lesbian" means.
Izzy said she did think it was appropriate and that children should know what it means. Then, she went to the front of the bus "without incident."
Wiltz called Daniel Dieker that evening to explain that Izzy had been suspended from the bus because of "[foul] language and refusing to come to the front of the bus." Wiltz later told the investigator that he explained to Daniel that, while the use of the word "lesbian" was inappropriate, the primary reason for the disciplinary action was Izzy’s noncompliance.
At this point, Wiltz had yet to view the camera footage.
The following day, Jan. 28, Wiltz met with Izzy about the incident. Izzy maintained that she had been compliant with Gadino and urged Wiltz to view the camera footage.
Wiltz requested the camera footage after that meeting and received it in the afternoon. He didn't view it until the afternoon of Jan. 29. Then, upon finding that Izzy had been compliant, he informed her that her bus riding privileges would resume on Monday.
Also that afternoon, a teacher met with Wiltz after Izzy came to the teacher very distraught. Wiltz indicated to the teacher that he had the authority to override the requirement of a certain unspecified number of write-ups before suspension from the bus was warranted. The teacher clarified that Izzy never said the word "fucking" and then asked Wiltz, "If she had said, ‘I am straight’ would we be here?”
The teacher told the investigation that Wiltz said, "No, because it's not inappropriate."
In a phone call with Daniel Dieker around 4:45 on Jan. 29, Wiltz explained that, while he'd found that Izzy had been compliant with Gadino, by saying “I’m a lesbian” she had still used "vulgar language."
Daniel asked why Izzy had not been allowed to ride the bus home that day and Wiltz said that, because it had been late in the day, he had assumed Izzy already had a ride on its way.
In his Administrative Action Log timestamped at 5:03 p.m. on Jan. 29, well after seeing the footage and talking to Izzy, the teacher and Daniel, Wiltz listed Izzy's behaviors as "Inappropriate language, bullying, and threats." He also wrote that Izzy had, as a consequence, lost bus privileges for Jan. 27 - 28, although in reality she had also been suspended for Jan. 29 as well.
The findings
Based upon "the preponderance of the evidence", Stallbaumer wrote that treatment of Izzy in this circumstance had violated the second element of the Board's definition of sexual harassment, which reads, "unwelcomed conduct determined by a reasonable person to be so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the district's educational program or activity."
Of Gadino, Stallbaumer wrote, “To allow a steady stream of profane language to be loudly aired on the bus without any response and then to take such drastic actions to stop the bus and admonish Izzy for her statement regarding her sexual orientation in front of her peers, shows both a lack of knowledge of the protections afforded to students under Title IX and a strikingly inconsistent and ineffective disciplinary strategy.”
Stallbaumer was initially “hesitant” to find Wiltz responsible since he was not present on the bus and he’d received an “inaccurate” report from Gadino, but “his actions to double-down on the disciplinary action given, to fail to timely review the footage and respond to the [Dieker family] with what he learned in time for her to ride the bus, to keep her from riding the afternoon bus on Friday for no apparent reason, and to not adjust his dialogue after learning no otherwise profane or vulgar words were used in Izzy’s statement showed that he, too, believed ‘lesbian’ to be a vulgar and inappropriate word.”
She also identified that Izzy and her family had been unnecessarily inconvenienced by the disciplinary measures which required her parents to drive her 20-30 miles from home to school and back.
“At a deeper level, though, the actions of the Respondents reflected that they fundamentally disapproved of her sexual-orientation and, quite possibly, her as well,” Stallbaumer wrote. When one identifies oneself as fitting into a category, and a school official lets you know that they find this category’s defining characteristics to be vulgar, it follows that the student would likely internalize their disgust and general disapproval. …
“This perceived ‘attack’ on Izzy’s sexual orientation was very personal to her and her family, and I do believe it was severe. It was pervasive in that it was not an isolated problem with one staff member but seemed to permeate her school environment over time.”
Stallbaumer said that training and further disciplinary measures were warranted in this circumstance, but did not offer any suggestions, saying she “trust[s] that district administration and the Board will confer and/or seek the counsel of the board’s attorney in adequately addressing this issue in moving forward."
Moving forward
The Dieker family doesn’t share Stallbaumer’s confidence.
“I think that the bus driver and Mr. Wiltz are both going to get a slap on the wrist and be swept under the rug again, just like everything else,” Daniel said.
In July, Wiltz will move into his new role as assistant principal/athletic director at Emporia High School.
Izzy and her sibling have been allowed to ride a bus with a different driver ever since her bus privileges were returned. However, the family said they have never received an apology from either Gadino or Wiltz for what happened but said that, at this point, an apology would be “meaningless” two weeks after the final report has come out.
Since the story was first reported in The Gazette and other media outlets in early February, Izzy Dieker has been ambivalent about her decision to go public. She said that she has had other students at school tell her she should have never spoken to the media. The badgering got so bad in some classes that she had to be moved out of them.
At the end of the day though, she doesn’t regret telling her story.
“I’m still proud of myself for doing that,” she said. “I made the decision myself to do that.”
Daniel said that he and his wife Tasha Cooper have had some parents suggest they shouldn’t have gone to the media and should have just used the proper channels within the district.
“We did, initially, and were kind of ignored there,” Daniel said. “Once we did [go to the media], [USD 251 Superintendent] Mr. [Bob] Blair reached out to us to review the tape with us and then to see if we wanted to file a formal complaint. Before that, he’d ignored the email that I’d sent him.”
This incident — along with a recent deluge of resignations from “really good teachers — has shaken the Diekers’ confidence in USD 251. However, they said they don’t want retribution. They want education and change in the school district so that this kind of incident doesn’t happen again.
“We’re still pursuing, still trying to follow up and figure out what the school is doing to change things to do better,” Daniel Dieker said. “We’re moving the kids to a different school district next year because the district has lost all our faith. We don’t trust them at all. But we do want to do our part to handle what we can before we leave and hopefully improve it for those who aren’t changing districts.”
The Gazette reached out to USD 251 Superintendent Bob Blair for comment and received the following statement:
“Our school district is continuing to follow the Title IX process as required by law. The current ongoing process in our school district is a confidential student and employee matter that our district is not at liberty to discuss in a public setting. USD 251 is committed to providing a positive learning environment free from discrimination for all students.”
