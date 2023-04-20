County Commissioners approved purchases for Community Corrections and Road and Bridge at their Thursday morning.
For Road and Bridge, commissioners approved a quote from Frank Black Pipe & Supply for 12”, 14” and 16” used casing for $30,813.
Commissioners also gave community corrections director Steve Willis permission to proceed with the Community Solutions 2-year cost proposal of $57,000 to provide quality assurance and training to the staff of Community Corrections to be paid from KDOC Grant Funds and Agency Reimbursements.
Commissioners also:
Signed grants and budgets for FY24 KDOC juvenile services, adult services, juvenile justice reinvestment and the juvenile corrections advisory board.
Proclaimed April 23-29 as National Library Week in the county.
