After a decade, Mulready’s Pub has officially changed hands.

The downtown pub, located at 717 Commercial St., has been a staple of the Emporia nightlife scene since it first opened its doors 10 years ago. This year, the pub started a new era, after former co-owners Rick Becker and Lucas and Amy Moody officially passed the business’ ownership to Joe Reed and Meghann Worthing.

