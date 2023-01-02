After a decade, Mulready’s Pub has officially changed hands.
The downtown pub, located at 717 Commercial St., has been a staple of the Emporia nightlife scene since it first opened its doors 10 years ago. This year, the pub started a new era, after former co-owners Rick Becker and Lucas and Amy Moody officially passed the business’ ownership to Joe Reed and Meghann Worthing.
Founded in 2013 by Becker, Mulready’s began as a cozy place downtown where Emporians could enjoy a drink and good conversation. The Moodys, who came on around four years ago, helped Becker continue that vision until midnight Sunday when the pub officially changed ownership.
Time for a change
Former co-owner Lucas Moody said the pub was never really for sale — it was just time to move on.
“After 10 years, I think that sometimes new, fresh eyes and excitement can really add to what it was,” Moody said. “... We just happened to come across some great friends that we knew had some really good vision and were excited about taking on a new adventure and it just happened to work out timing-wise really well for everybody.”
The new owners, Worthing and Reed, were both involved in the pub long before taking over — with Worthing working as a bartender at Mulready’s for around five years and Reed helping to create the well-loved downtown pub before it even opened.
“We love this place,” Worthing said. “[Reed] was here when Rick was first building it. He helped build this out.
“When I moved here, eight and a half years ago, this kind of became my place that reminded me of some of the places I have back home,” she added. “I just made family and then started working here.”
“They both have been really connected to the business for a long time,” Moody said. “[Joe and Meghann] will be really good stewards of the culture that was created with Mulready’s.”
Moody said he and Amy are looking forward to getting their weekends back and spending more time with friends and family. They will also be looking forward to working with other businesses downtown in the future.
As for Becker, he will continue to lend a helping hand at Mulready’s.
“He’ll be behind the bar, working for us here and there,” Worthing said.
While the decision to pass along the business felt right, Moody said parting ways with the pub is still a bittersweet feeling.
“The hard part will be losing the social side of Mulready’s,” he said. “That was always kind of a place where we could do our meetings and meet our friends, and we would do some days when we were closed, we could have our family down there and just play board games and watch football after Thanksgiving. Those things we will definitely miss.
“We met a lot of great people through that event, had a lot of conversations, got to be there for a lot of celebrations, got to be there for some heartaches,” he added. “Really I’ll miss the aspect of getting to see people’s personal lives when they come in and just need a face to talk to.”
The next chapter
For Worthing and Reed, the decision to purchase Mulready’s was an easy one.
“I’ve been in restaurant and bar work for 20-some odd years at this point, so the next step for me is to open our own place somewhere, somehow and this kind of just plopped in our lap and seemed right,” Worthing said.
“When this opportunity presents itself, I think it was a natural fit for us because we both feel a connection to this place,” Reed added.
That connection that Worthing and Reed felt is part of the allure of Mulready’s, the soul that pulls people in.
“It’s warm. It’s friendly. It’s comfortable. It’s not pretentious, at least as far as I’m concerned,” Worthing said with a laugh. “I feel like it’s, to a certain extent, that neighborhood local that you want to go to where you know everybody that walks through the door and even if you don’t, everyone is welcome and happy here.”
The couple attributes that feeling to the eclectic atmosphere of the pub, from the warmly lighted nooks stuffed with armchairs to the 23 taps behind the dark wooden bar to the homey green walls, decked out with local art.
“A lot of that has to do with Rick. We will maintain that kind of funkiness that he created here,” Worthing said.
“You don’t see any flashy neon, bar signs hanging in the windows or anywhere on the walls. Rick has always had a passion for art and we do too,” Reed added.
While the pub will see changes, Worthing and Reed said they will start on a subtle level.
“Right off the bat, the average person walking in the door isn’t going to see anything change,” Worthing said.
However, that doesn’t mean the new owners do not plan on making the pub their own. Patrons can expect to see some new tastes on the menu as the couple works out where they want to take their new business.
One of their ideas: food pairings and a restaurant.
“We have plans for food but how that is going to lay out, we are not revealing that at this point. We have some things to work out there and that is going to take some time,” Reed said.
“Once we figure out the restaurant side of it, that’s when we are going to see more of the front-of-house changes,” Worthing added. “But really, we love this place as it is.”
“And it works,” Reed added. “The recipe works. The business model here works, so we’re not coming in to reinvent the wheel.”
While the dining side of Mulready’s may take a while, Worthing said she also has plans to flesh out the drinks menu, adding new tastes, sprucing up the cocktail menu and even adding some quality wines — handpicked by Worthing, who is currently working on her level three sommelier status.
“Essentially, it’s kind of a wine expert,” Worthing explained, stating that she earned the status by taking classes through the National Wine School, where she has learned about wine production and distribution, flavors and styles and more.
“It’s somebody that can walk you through wine using language that you understand,” she summarized.
While she may have acquired a title as a wine expert, Worthing and Reed both boast a wide knowledge of all of Mulready’s offerings.
“I do taste everything,” she added. “Every drink we make, every beer we sell, every new liquor or whatever we bring in.”
The taste testing has allowed the couple to expand their horizons as well as their palates.
“I think it’s always evolving,” Reed said. “I drink beers now that 10 years ago I wouldn’t even put in my mouth.”
It will also allow them to help bring fresh, interesting, new flavors to Emporia’s people.
“I think that’s part of the charm of this place here because there are so many different choices that you don’t see in town necessarily. It gives us a chance and our staff a chance to educate people on things they wouldn’t normally try,” Worthing said.
So does the couple have a favorite drink at their new pub? The answer is simple: no.
“I think it’s good not to have a favorite,” Worthing said. “It allows you to open up and really explore, which is kind of part of the fun.”
