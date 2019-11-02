I was superintendent of schools for 20 years.
I would like to state that Kevin Case, the superintendent now — really, I think they’ve done a good planning (the proposed bond) and he’s kept the price at a very low figure.
He needs to remodel or rebuild some of the buildings that were built for elementary schools, and the middle school and the high school back 10 or 15 years ago. What he’s doing is remodeling for the present programs that Emporia schools offer children from preschool through high school.
Their planning has been good. They’re going to be able to correct some of the mistakes that we as former superintendents or boards of education have maybe allowed — to build buildings with open classrooms, things that are not as popular as they thought they would be, or not as efficient as they thought they should be.
This plan is to correct those things with a small bond issue, which isn’t going to be any amount that’s going to cost a lot of money.
I’d like to see the citizens of Emporia school district 253 to get the type of buildings in place so that they can go ahead and offer a good, solid education for the 4,300 students or more that we have in our schools.
A lot of new programs for preschool children have taken the space of some of the present facilities, and we are very happy to have them; Head Start and that type of program. Preschool has many programs to help children who have some difficulty with the (English) language and American ways, and therefore, we’d like to get them in a place where they can be a bigger asset to the children that are graduating from our schools. And this is the way to do it.
His staff and (Mr.) Case have worked hard at seeing what can be done that can benefit Emporia a great deal with a little amount of money.
Harold R. Hosey
Emporia
