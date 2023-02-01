Logan Woydziak

Logan Woydziak swims the 100 free at Emporia High School on Saturday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys swim team finished fourth at the Topeka West Invitational on Wednesday.

Logan Woydziak finished third in the 100 free with a time of 54.53 to earn a state consideration time. He was also fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.23. Dawson is excited with how he is finishing the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.