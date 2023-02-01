The Emporia High School boys swim team finished fourth at the Topeka West Invitational on Wednesday.
Logan Woydziak finished third in the 100 free with a time of 54.53 to earn a state consideration time. He was also fourth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.23. Dawson is excited with how he is finishing the season.
“Logan is swimming lights out right now and things are really clicking for him,” Dawson said. “Tonight, he dropped two seconds in the 100 free and earned consideration time. He is close to an auto time and we will work on this for the coming few meets we have remaining to try to get him into the state meet in a few events.”
Ian Navarro finished third in the 200 free with a time of 2:17.23, while Will Walker was fourth in the 100 back with a time of 1:05.98.
The Spartans had a pair of relays finish top five: the 400 free relay team of Woydziak, Navarro, Walker and Tyler Luthi finished fourth at 3:52.19 and the 200 free relay team of Luthi, Navarro, Shane Anderson and Broden Podrebarac finished fifth at 1:47.21.
Dawson noted she has seen a lot of growth from this group, specifically in the last two weeks or so.
“This group has so much untapped potential,” Dawson said. “There have been rough days we have had at practices trying to get them to realize they are so much better than they think they are. But I think in the last 10-14 days they have started to realize the little things we keep pressing and the sets are there in practice to build these things and hopefully they will pay off for us.”
The swimmers are back in action on Saturday at Maize, while the divers will be there on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.