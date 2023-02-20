With dueling pianos, a gourmet dinner and over $30,000 raised for public improvement projects, Emporia Main Street is primed to continue a year of growth and development.
Saturday evening marked the second year patrons enjoyed the Emporia Main Street’s Public Improvement Auction all while listening to the harmonious joust of the Dueling Pianos, courtesy of the Wichita-based HiFi Productions.
This year, the community helped Main Street raise $30,000 in funds through the silent, live and dessert auctions, a $10,000 increase from last year. Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said the funds will go towards events and programming for local entrepreneurs.
“Over the past couple of years we have been taking notes on some of the different upgrades that need to be made on an infrastructure perspective for events, so some of the spendings will go towards that,” Woods said. “We’ve got some entrepreneurial activities like Show of Hands and the new E-Tech Startups, part of the funding will go to support those efforts, and then part of the funding will go to feed some of your entrepreneurial and business and building development projects that we’ve got scheduled for the rest of the year.”
Woods said Main Street is attempting to build new assets for local entrepreneurs and developers to ensure they can get their projects up and running.
This year also marked the second Dueling Pianos Show, which Woods said was a hit with audiences. For the second year, Main Street saw some of the biggest growth in ticket sales and the number of people attending the show-only component of the evening.
“We had a lot of people that came from last year and then brought their friends,” Woods said. “We had a lot of people up in the balcony. People just had a blast. It’s always great if you can raise funds for a multitude of good projects and also give people the opportunity to have a really great time at the same time.”
Main Street is also gearing up for more events in the coming months, including the Show of Hands Pitch Competition on March 9, E-Tech startups for the month of April, The Taste on April 15, the Cinco de Mayo celebration with Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow and block parties for Glass Blown Open and Unbound Gravel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.