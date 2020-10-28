Amy Delgado was no stranger to mammograms, so when the mother of three went in for a routine scan in July 2019, she didn't think too much of it.
But, this time Delgado's doctor felt a lump.
After a biopsy and other testing, she was diagnosed with BRCA negative stage, triple negative invasive ductal carcinoma. She was 48 and there was no history of breast cancer in the family.
"It was a surprise to me as it was to everybody else in the family," she said. "I feel like God gave to me because he knew I could handle it compared to the rest of the people in my family."
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer affecting women in the world, with an estimated 3,577,264 women living with female breast cancer in the United States in 2017. Approximately 15% of new cancer diagnoses in 2020 will be breast cancer, according to cancer.gov statistics.
Delgado said she hadn't felt the lump prior to her diagnosis. While she did self-checks, she was not "fanatical" about it. When it was pointed out to her, Delgado couldn't believe she hadn't noticed it before.
"It was right on the top and I'm like, 'How did I miss that?' because it was very evident as soon as she pointed it out," she said. "It was so evident, but I never noticed anything. I think I'm a busy, active person so I just didn't pay attention the way you should, and thank heavens for me, it was an early diagnosis because I was on a yearly schedule."
While she was angry at first, Delgado said she turned her anger into positivity and put her faith in God and her doctors to get her through.
Delgado had a lumpectomy and a port placed by Dr. Tim Harris and started treatments shortly afterward. While she had been urged by some to seek treatment outside of Emporia, Delgado opted to stay local at the Central Care Cancer Center. She listened to her gut, she said, and her gut told her that staying local was the right decision.
"I am confident that they know what they're doing," Delgado said. "A friend of mine is a nurse practitioner that had [breast cancer] and she would have went here, but she wanted to go where she could just be the patient. ... She said that's the reason why she went out of town; she wanted to just be taken care of. She said she would have went here in a minute, if she would have been more comfortable that way."
Staying local also allowed Delgado, a hairstylist, to keep working without taking too much time off.
She did chemotherapy for 12 weeks and then seven weeks of radiation five days per week. Having to go out of town for treatments would have made it next to impossible to keep working, she said. While she did miss some work due to feeling ill, she credits her clients for being understanding throughout the process.
Delgado completed her treatments in April.
"I'm doing the mammograms every six months, I get my blood checked every three months," she said. "I keep my port for two years because my cancer was triple negative and if it comes back the chances of it coming back are greater within two years. ... Mine was caught early, so I was pretty fortunate."
With a strong support system at home with her husband, Mason, and their three children, Delgado said she is one of the lucky ones. She recommends journaling experiences to remember what you are going through during the experience, to remember the rough days. It helps to remind you, she said, of how good the good days really are.
"Just let it go and let God do what he needs to do," she said. "Just be positive, because it can — and will — be okay. Even in the worst of times, you'll be okay. Because a few days later, you start to feel better and it's all good again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.