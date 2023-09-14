IMG_6515.jpg

The USD 253 Board of Education approved a $36 million budget at its meeting Wednesday evening.

Following two public hearings to exceed the revenue-neutral rate and to approve the 2023-24 budget, the district passed its slightly over $36 million budget with a mill levy of 54.929 mills

Aim_High
Aim_High

If sail and the fiscal conservatives had their way and forced taxpayers to fund private schools, the mill levy would go from 55 to...... 90? 100? 110?

