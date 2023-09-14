The USD 253 Board of Education approved a $36 million budget at its meeting Wednesday evening.
Following two public hearings to exceed the revenue-neutral rate and to approve the 2023-24 budget, the district passed its slightly over $36 million budget with a mill levy of 54.929 mills
Last year, the budget came in around $34 million, with a mill levy of 54.770.
Pam Stranathan, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, said the district is required to set the general fund mill levy at 20 mills to receive state aid, meaning that the district automatically exceeds the revenue-neutral rate.
Most of next year’s budget is earmarked for instructional costs, with increases caused mainly by higher prices and student educational demands.
The board also passed a resolution allowing the district to collect a maximum of 33% Local Option Budget, as required by the Kansas State Department of Education.
In further business, the board of education also approved the purchase of a new scoreboard and video board for Emporia High School in the amount of $134,814.
Emporia State University, John North Ford, Michelin, Nex-Tech Wireless, Livestock Association, State Farm Insurance, Newman Regional Health, Flint Hills Technical College and Williams Automotive have agreed to sponsor the purchase to offset the cost in exchange for advertising during activities.
Beau Welch, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at EHS, said the boards also come with a curriculum, which will allow students studying media to learn how to operate the boards.
The board approved upgrading its contract with Frontline, the district’s recruiting and hiring, professional growth, and absence management software. With Frontline Central, the district will be able to streamline the onboarding process for new employees and digitally store employee files. The contract for the first year will cost $37,857.99 from ESSER III funds or district funds if needed.
Additionally, the board renewed the district’s Health and Dental plans with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas for 2024 and passed a nonrenewal of the district’s contract with insurance brokers Brown & Brown. Board members indicated they would like to revisit increasing the district’s contribution to employee insurance at a later date.
Lastly, the board approved a bid from Modern Business Interiors for $54,294.98 for furniture, fixtures and equipment for the Emporia Middle School.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
(1) comment
If sail and the fiscal conservatives had their way and forced taxpayers to fund private schools, the mill levy would go from 55 to...... 90? 100? 110?
