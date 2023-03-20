The high school spring sports season will officially begin this week, and the Emporia Spartans have a lot to look forward to in the coming days.
The girls diving and soccer teams will be home on Tuesday. Diving will begin at 4 p.m. while soccer will host Centennial League opponent Junction City beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Baseball, girls swim and track will get underway on Thursday. Baseball and girls swim will be home with both beginning at 4 p.m. Baseball will host Ottawa at Soden’s Grove. The Spartans track and field teams will begin their season at 3:30 p.m. at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka and girls soccer will play its second game of the week at Seaman at 6:15 p.m.
The Lady Spartans softball team will begin their season on Friday in Ottawa at 4:30 p.m. It will be Annie Rockley’s first game as a head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.