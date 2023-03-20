EHS_Spartan

The high school spring sports season will officially begin this week, and the Emporia Spartans have a lot to look forward to in the coming days.

The girls diving and soccer teams will be home on Tuesday. Diving will begin at 4 p.m. while soccer will host Centennial League opponent Junction City beginning at 6:15 p.m.

