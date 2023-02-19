Faith Paramore

Emporia State's Faith Paramore

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

The Emporia State women's basketball team fell to Lincoln 75-71 on Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City.

The Lady Hornets scored the first four points of the game before Lincoln responded with nine consecutive points to take a 9-4 lead over Emporia State at the 6:26 mark in the first quarter. ESU responded to the Blue Tiger run as it regained a 14-11 lead before ending the first quarter tied at 18.

