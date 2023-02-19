The Emporia State women's basketball team fell to Lincoln 75-71 on Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City.
The Lady Hornets scored the first four points of the game before Lincoln responded with nine consecutive points to take a 9-4 lead over Emporia State at the 6:26 mark in the first quarter. ESU responded to the Blue Tiger run as it regained a 14-11 lead before ending the first quarter tied at 18.
In the second quarter, the Lady Hornets struggled offensively as they shot just 5-of-17 from the floor and committed five turnovers in the period. Lincoln took advantage of the Emporia State offensive struggle as it outscored the Lady Hornets 21-14 in the second quarter to take a 39-32 lead into the halftime break.
Both teams picked up the pace in the second half with more than 20 shot attempts. The Lady Hornets outscored the Blue Tigers 23-22 in the third quarter behind nine points from Victoria Price in the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Emporia State continued to trim the Lincoln advantage as it was able to tie the game on two separate occasions, with the latest coming with 6:11 remaining in the game as Victoria Price scored to tie the game at 63. But Emporia State was unable to take the lead during the quarter.
Faith Paramore led three Lady Hornets in double figures with 20 points in the game. She was joined in double figures by Price and Tre'Zure Jobe, who scored 17 and 14 points, respectively.
Emporia State (13-13, 8-12) will return home for its final two games of the regular season as it takes on Pittsburg State on Thursday, Feb. 23. at 5:30 p.m.
