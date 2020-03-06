ANDOVER — It wasn’t even twenty seconds into Friday’s 5A sub-state championship round in Andover and the several hundred seated in the Trojans’ student section was already jumping and chanting.
“We Believe that we will win!”
Ultimately, that belief proved to be true, but Emporia High certainly gave them something to think about during the process.
The Spartans took a lead in the second quarter and carried it into the second half, but couldn’t finish off the still undefeated Trojans as Andover clinched a 5A State Tournament berth with a 49-45 victory.
“I really thought we played well tonight,” EHS Head Basketball Coach Beau Welch said. “Defensively, we were locked in and by far it was our best defensive effort of the year.”
Coming in, the Spartans knew it would take at least that. Andover rained threes in its 92-68 win in the first round of sub-state.
In the first half on Friday, E-High held the Trojans to 0-for-5 from long range.
“Our guys showed so much character and toughness tonight,” Welch said. “(They) really bought in to what we wanted to do and we did a great job of taking the three away from them and it kept us in the game. (In the) last minute, a break or play or two here, (then) boy, we’ve got a great shot to win.”
“They came out in the second half and did a better job of driving us,” Welch said. “They saw what we did to them in the first half and decided ‘if we’re going to win, we’d better drive the basketball’ and by driving it, they got it deeper on us and were able to throw it to the backside of our defense and get some open looks.”
The Spartans largely stymied Andover in the first half, after the Trojans scored a layup from the opening tip. After Andover took a 4-0 lead, Charles Snyder scored back-to-back buckets to tie the score.
Then the challenge was underway on both ends of the court.
EHS kept pace through the next eight minutes until a corner 3-pointer from Beau Baumgardner knotted the score at 11. A layup from Snyder a few moments later gave EHS a lead. Another three from Baumgardner and the Spartan advantage had suddenly sprouted to five.
At haltime, E-High was clinging to a 19-16 lead.
The Trojans opened the second half with a 4-0 run to retake the lead. Skyler Douglas scored to give it back to EHS, but another run for the Trojans, including their first 3-pointer of the night, awoke the home crowd and put the Spartans behind again.
“I felt the first couple minutes of the third quarter, offensively, we never had a great possession,” Welch said. “I felt like we needed to change sides of the floor a little bit, make them guard us a little longer. Part of that is because they overextended and we were able to get the ball to some spots, we just weren’t able to finish.”
Andover pulled away by as many as eight in the fourth, but Snyder again scored twice in a row to reduce the deficit bck to four. It was 47-42 in favor of the Trojans when senior Connor Hoyt made his only bucket of the night, a corner three, to make it a one-possession game with 12 seconds remaining.
E-High tried to press the inbounds, but the Trojans beat it, getting the ball ahead to senior Harper Jonas, who had sat most of the second half in foul trouble, who slammed a dunk home to seal the victory.
Snyder finished with a game-high 26 points for the Spartans, while Baumgardner added nine.
“Charles has got to score for us, but also we had guys make plays around Charles. Beau hit some (shots), Douglas hit a couple in the second half to get us going and Connor obviously with the huge three. Down the stretch, that’s who we are and (we) can’t overthink things. We were a play away ... from having a chance to go to the state tournament.”
Andover will now journey to Emporia for the 5A State Tournament, while EHS finished its season with a 12-10 record.
“We couldn’t be more proud of our group of seniors,” Welch said. “The character, grit, toughness, leadership, everything you want to say about them, they exhibited that this year to really get us on a roll the last month and give us a chance to beat one of the best teams in the state on their home floor.”
EHS 8 11 9 17 — 45
AHS 9 7 16 17 — 49
Emporia: Snyder 26, Hoyt 3, Baumgardner 9, Douglas 7.
