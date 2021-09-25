PITTSBURG -- Emporia State clawed back from a two-score deficit once but couldn’t do it twice in a 30-28 loss at Pittsburg State Saturday night.
The Hornets (2-2) trailed 21-7 in the first half before bookending the halftime intermission with a pair of touchdown drives to tie the game at 21.
However, the Gorillas (3-1) held the Emporia State offense off the scoreboard most of the second half going forward, even as it moved up and down the field. Meanwhile, the Pittsburg State offense added a touchdown and a field goal to go ahead 30-21.
With 4:24 left in the game, the Hornets forced the Gorillas to punt, setting up the Emporia State offense at the Pittsburg State 3 yard line. It took the Hornets 4:06 to march 97 yards down the field and cap off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown scamper by Braden Gleason to make the score 30-28.
Emporia State was unable to recover the onside kick and the Gorillas kneeled on the ball to pull out the victory.
For a second time this season, Gleason eclipsed his career-high in passing yards, going 36 of 53 for 348 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 39 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 attempts, including a couple key first down runs on the Hornets’ final drive.
Eight Emporia State receivers hauled in catches, including Tyler Kahmann with nine for 77 yards and a touchdown, Dalton Cowan with six for 93 yards, Corey Thomas for 92 yards and Cole Schumacher with six for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Once again, Billy Ross, Jr. led the Hornets in rushing, carrying the ball 22 times for 73 yards. He also had five receptions for 22 yards.
The Hornets outpaced the Gorillas in first downs (27-21), rushing yards (118-107), passing yards (348-309), total yards (466-416), takeaways (1-0) and third down percentage (50%-40%), but not in the only statistic that matters: points.
It was Emporia State’s second straight loss, and the Hornets’ two losses this season have come by a combined three points.
Emporia State will return home next week when it hosts rival Washburn at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Ichabods are 3-1 this year after a 47-41 win over Missouri Western.
