Maddyn Stewart buried back-to-back-to-back triples to jump-start a big fourth quarter as the Emporia High girls basketball team downed Kapaun Mt. Carmel 48-30 Saturday night to earn a berth in the 5A state tournament.
With the win in the sub-state championship game, the Spartans (17-5) qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
“It’s so cool,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey, who was dripping wet after a celebratory dip in the school’s pool. “I feel like I’m a part of their journey and they’re leading the charge. I’m incredibly proud of them. They’re just so special to me. I wish I could give them everything under the sun and for them to grab that trophy, man, that’s so cool.”
But Kapaun made the Spartans work for the victory. While Emporia led virtually the entire game, throughout the first three quarters the Crusaders (10-12) never went away.
Both teams’ offenses struggled mightily. Kapaun shot 33% overall and 2 of 13 from 3-point distance while turning over the ball 20 times. Emporia made 36% of its shots and went 8 of 22 from long range while coughing up 14 turnovers.
“I think we were rushing,” Dorsey said. “ … We had some layups we didn’t finish and I think it was a little bit of a panic, a little bit rushed. We talked at halftime, ‘Just slow down. Quit panicking. It’ll open up. We’ll get there.’”
The Crusaders focused their defensive attention on shutting down the Spartans’ primary weapon Gracie Gilpin, and even though she still tallied 14 points, she had to do it on 4 of 15 shooting.
Kapaun grabbed the game’s first lead and was on top 7-5 with 3:15 to go in the first quarter before Emporia went on a 14-5 run to open up a 21-12 advantage at the break.
“We didn’t think we played well at halftime and we were still up nine,” Dorsey said. “I said, ‘Guys, we’re still winning. We’re okay. You just have to fix these things and you’ll open it up.’”
However, it was still a struggle to get shots to fall in the third quarter and the Crusaders began to inch closer. By the 3:12 mark of the third, it was suddenly a 6-point game.
The Spartans pulled ahead 32-24 by the end of the period, but Dorsey wasn’t pleased.
“I felt like we played hard enough to keep them at bay and fend them off,” she said. “We talked [after the third quarter] about, ‘Man, don’t you do that in this quarter. This is crunch time. We need to come out and put them away.’”
Stewart hit her first 3-pointer with 7:28 left in the game and her second just over 30 seconds later. When her third went down at the 5:49 mark, the home crowd erupted and Emporia suddenly led 41-26.
Dorsey said all three of Stewart’s shots came off of pick-and-rolls that opened her up on the right wing, waiting for a pass to set up the free look.
“When she’s out there and she gets her feet set, she’s a pretty good shooter,” Dorsey said. “Man, that first one went in and that was big. And for her to pull the second one, huge. We needed that. … When she’s started to hit a three out there in these last couple games, that’s just a big confidence booster for us.”
Snyder scored down low on the Spartans’ next possession and shortly thereafter Gilpin drained her third three of the game, giving them a 46-28 lead and a feeling of destiny with four minutes remaining on the clock.
“They came out and responded, definitely,” Dorsey said. “All of a sudden, we started to relax and play. I think for them that was a big deal. We didn’t want it to be, ‘We survived.’ We wanted to win. And for them to open that up and let the seniors enjoy that relaxed environment a little bit more, that’s a pretty cool feeling.”
Snyder finished with 10 points, Stewart had nine and Addie Kirmer added seven.
DOMINANT ON THE GLASS
While Emporia struggled to shoot the ball, it was aided by a masterful rebounding performance. The Spartans out-boarded the Crusaders 31-19, including a 15-6 advantage on the offensive glass, which allowed Emporia 14 more shot attempts than Kapaun had.
“We knew that we could probably out-rebound a little bit so that was a focus point for us,” Dorsey said. “...That wears (the other team) down. They were titred. I thought when we looked at them in the first quarter, their body language, you could tell they were fatiguing and we just kept going and kept going and kept going.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will play in the 5A state tournament in White Auditorium next week.
“They get to go there in front of their hometown? That’s some pride there,” Dorsey said. “White Auditorium is electric and magical. I hope the ESU crowd comes out to support them because I think that would be awesome. But it’s pretty special. …
“For this group, they’ve gone through a lot. They’ve battled COVID and all this other stuff, man. And for them to do it, they’ve deserved it this whole time and I’m just really proud of how they’ve handled themselves.”
EMPORIA 48, KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 30
Kapaun Mt. Carmel (10-12) – 7; 5; 12; 6; – 30
Emporia (17-5) – 11; 10; 11; 16; – 48
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Kapaun Mt. Carmel – Gimino 11, Romer 8, Bezdek 5, Spiers 3, Laufer 2, Tilma 1.
Emporia – Gilpin 14, Snyder 10, Stewart 9, Kirmer 7, Baker 5, Shively 2, Peak 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.