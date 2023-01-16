Fire crews are assessing the damage after at least two mobile homes caught fire in west Emporia Monday night. There's no confirmation yet of any injuries.
First responders were called to 930 Graphic Arts Road around 7:40 p.m. There was concern the flames might spread to many mobile homes, but the damage seems to be confined to two units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.