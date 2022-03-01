The Emporia City Commission will have a short agenda ahead of it when it meets for an action session Wednesday afternoon.
The commission will vote on whether to sign an agreement and release liability for a project at Monkey Island. According to Mayor Becky Smith, an individual in the community has reached out about making minor repairs to the structures on the island in the pond at Peter Pan Park.
It will also vote on whether to authorize a beer garden to operate at the Dynamic Discs Open block party on Saturday, April 30, as well as whether to pass a resolution establishing the city’s policy for the sale of surplus real property.
The commission will hold a 20-minute executive session prior to adjournment.
The session is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., with the public forum set to start shortly after the meeting is called to order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.