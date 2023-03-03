Courtesy ESU Athletics
It was a battle but Emporia State led for all but the first 32 seconds of a 79-70 win over Lincoln in the MIAA Quarterfinals on Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Courtesy ESU Athletics
It was a battle but Emporia State led for all but the first 32 seconds of a 79-70 win over Lincoln in the MIAA Quarterfinals on Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
Emporia State scored the first seven points of the game and led 12-2 with 14:16 left in the half. Kaden Evans scored eight of the 12 points including two deep three-pointers for the Hornets. The Blue Tigers answered with an 8-0 run of their own and pulled within 12-10 on a layup with 11:58 left that led to an Emporia State timeout.
The Hornets got buckets from four different players during a 10-2 run in under two minutes that pushed the lead back to ten points at 22-12 with 7:59 left and led to Lincoln’s second timeout of the half. The lead would stay between five and ten points the rest of the half as Emporia State took a 31-23 lead into the break.
A Kevin Kone hook shot with 16:17 left pulled the Blue Tigers to within 41-31 when the Hornets went on an 11-0 run to take their biggest lead of the contest. A Mason Thiessen free throw with 13:14 remaining gave Emporia State a 52-31 lead. Lincoln chipped away at the lead over the next ten minutes and trailed 68-54 with 3:53 left. At that point, they went on a 10-1 run and closed within 69-64 with 1:27 remaining.
After starting the game eight of 16 from the free throw line, the Hornets would hit ten of 12 from the charity stripe in the final 1:27 to ice the win. A step-back three from Artese Stapleton with 38.2 seconds left brought the Blue Tigers to within four at 74-70. Atavian Butler was fouled before the ball was inbounded and hit two free throws to make it 76-70.
Butler then grabbed a defensive rebound and was fouled with 27.4 seconds left. He hit one of two free throws to make it a three-possession game. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt grabbed a defensive rebound with 9.2 seconds left. Lincoln’s Sai Witt was assessed a technical from the bench at that time and Evans hit both free throws for the final score of 79-70.
Evans led Emporia State with 19 points while Alijah Comithier scored 17 points and grabbed an ESU career-high 12 rebounds. They were joined in double figures by Peyton Rogers-Schmidt who had 12 points and three blocked shots.
With the win, Emporia State advances to the MIAA Tournament Semifinals for the first time since 2011. They will take on Northwest Missouri State at noon on Saturday, March 4 in Municipal Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.