Emporia received a Community Development Block Grant worth $750,000 Thursday for street repairs.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced 2022 federal grant awards for 40 communities at a Topeka luncheon Thursday. City Manager Trey Cocking accepted the check on behalf of the city.
Kayla Savage with the Kansas Department of Commerce said the Emporia money “will replace and repair damaged and deteriorating streets throughout the city.”
Exactly which streets was not immediately clear. The city commission was told in mid-January about two different street improvement projects using separate funds.
City engineer Jim Ubert said one to-do list included Sherwood Way, Neosho Street, South Merchant Street, Woodland Street, Rural Street, Ninth Avenue, 24th Avenue, 14th Avenue, Grove Avenue, Cottonwood Street and Prairie Lane.
The base cost for those projects is $580,329.70.
Ubert also talked at that meeting about the proposed Mechanic Street parking lot and alley improvements. Those include improvements to the lot in the 600 block of Mechanic Street and alley reconstruction improvements in the 700 block of Mechanic Street.
The overall project budget is $750,000. That matches the block grant amount, but Ubert said that work would be paid through the multi-year fund.
The announcement list Thursday also included $260,000 for sewer improvements in Osage County.
“These projects are vital to creating safer, stronger communities that fuel opportunity for all Kansans,” Kelly tweeted later. She wrote the money will be used for projects such as “safe streets and sidewalks, quality water, affordable housing, or improvements to libraries, community centers, and parks... “
