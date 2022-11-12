The Emporia 10U Mighty Spartans team completed its inaugural season at the end of October.
The team is part of a league that is run by the Sports Zone in Topeka and competes against teams from Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City, and the Kansas City metro area. The Mighty Spartans went 7-0 during the regular season and hosted a bowl game in Emporia against the Olathe Elevate, which they lost by one score.
The team’s head coach, John Newland, played an important role in starting the team, though he did have help. The goal, he said, is to get kids playing competitive football from an earlier age.
“Myself and my co-head coach, James Godfrey, started the team,” Newland said. “I’m originally from North Texas and I grew up playing football from third grade on. We had coached flag football together and our hope was to allow these boys to play at a higher competitive level and play together against other communities that they’ll play when they’re in middle school and high school.”
The safety of the kids is the most important thing, and all coaches are required to complete certification through USA football where proper technique, empathic coaching, and most importantly, player safety are stressed.
The team does travel a lot as Emporia only had one regular season home game, which was played at Welch Stadium on Emporia State’s campus. It just so happened to be against Andy Reid’s grandson’s team, the Kansas City Outlaws, and one of Andy’s sons coaches the team.
“That was a lot of fun to coach against them,” Newland said. “Andy was not there because the Chiefs were playing in San Francisco the next day, but it just created a lot of buzz. They were a very competitive team and we had a good game.”
Games are mostly played on the weekends, usually on Saturdays. Games are played on a full-sized field and consist of four 8-minute quarters. Teams have 11 players on both sides of the ball and use regular football rules, with the exception of no kickoffs or punts.
Newland’s son is on the team and he knows a lot of the boys as they play baseball together with the Emporia Reds. He also noted he tried to start the team last year, but couldn’t get enough interest. But that changed this year.
“My son is on the team and I knew a lot of the kids,” Newland said. “A lot of them play on the Emporia Reds baseball team, and then we picked up several others. I kind of tried to start the team last year but it didn’t allow enough time leading into the season, so we posted on Facebook to get the word out. Then by this year, we had enough kids. We had 21 kids on the team this year.”
The team is sponsored by Prairieland Partners, Sutherlands, and Edward Jones and this helps make playing on the team affordable for everyone interested. Newland also wants to thank the Emporia State athletic department for allowing the use of the field and providing a terrific atmosphere, ESU head coach Garin Higgins for donating some unused equipment, and Emporia High head coach Keaton Tuttle for sharing his playbook.
Newland is proud of what the team became this year, and he hopes to keep growing the program into the future.
“I was really ecstatic about our growth and couldn’t have been more pleased with our coaching staff, the attitude of the players, the parents, and really everyone involved,” Newland said. “I felt like we ran a class act program. In talking with the league commissioner and other coaches, they were very impressed with the way we conducted ourselves on the field and the quality of play that we had. That is something we certainly intend to continue.”
