The spring equinox occurred Sunday. But the Emporia area still could see snow this week.
The moisture will start Monday afternoon, with a potentially soaking rain. The National Weather Service anticipates at least one inch will fall on Emporia by Wednesday. Northwest Chase County could receive two inches.
Thunder is possible with the rain Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. But before the storm system leaves, there's a 20% chance for rain or snow in the 9 a.m. hour Wednesday.
Winds also will be an issue, with gusts reaching 35 miles per hour Monday and Tuesday.
The rain is needed, as the U.S. Drought Monitor shows all of Chase and Lyon Counties as “abnormally dry.” Southeast Greenwood County now is considered in a “moderate drought.”
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.53 inches of moisture Thursday and Friday. Cottonwood Falls reported 0.75 inches, while Madison had 0.62 inches.
