Three filmmakers were awarded for their submissions in the fourth annual No Coast Film Festival at its award ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Each winner was awarded a handcrafted blown-glass award made by local artists. This year’s winners received a copy of the script-writing software “Final Draft.”
The Audience Choice Award, which is chosen by attendees of the festival, went to “Assaman” by Katrina Brook Flores.
“This is my first film,” Flores said. “I think the most important part of my experience being here at No Coast is that themes emerged, and you guys curated our films and put us together and that created a narrative. And that narrative, to me, is that this year is about healing and hope and also wellness. This is such an important thing, so thank you for making that a throughline for all of us here.”
The Kraken Award, which is awarded to the most unexpected film, was awarded to the film “Welcome, Megan” by Lily Richards.
“As filmmakers, we are constantly making stuff and meeting awesome, amazing, cool people,” Richards said. “We’re putting our hearts into our projects and to see that be reflected back and to see people like what you are making and to see people understand your project, and meeting all the amazing people I’ve met at this festival, it’s just been such a fantastic weekend.”
“It’s really cool to be able to find a community that is just as excited about the weird movies you make,” Richards added.
The Grand Jury Prize, which was decided by a panel of judges, was awarded to the film “Concertina” by Gabriel González Acosta, who could not attend due to COVID-19.
“It’s an enormous honor that you guys have given us today with this prize,” Acosta said in a prerecorded message. “I’m very, very thankful and I wish I could have been there with everyone today. When we were shooting this film in the mountains of Mexico, my dream was for the film to always find an audience and to be shared by a community of film lovers. So this is the dream, this is why this film was made.”
Overall, festival director Jon Leach said this year’s No Coast Film Festival went very well.
“The number of filmmakers that we are bringing to town and the reputation that our team is helping to create is great and we’re building a really solid foundation for a larger filmmaking movement. And that’s the goal,” Leach said.
This year, the No Coast Film Festival also added a conference element, which allowed filmmakers to learn from other filmmakers in panels and discussions.
“We’re definitely going to bring it back,” Leach said. “It’s a definite proof of concept. We can do it, it works. Not only did it not fall down around itself, once you get the people in the rooms, they do it and the magic happens.”
