Emporia has hosted the “Glacier’s Edge” high school basketball tournament for decades. But does Emporia really have a glacier?
“On my street, we have the Antler Ridge Glacier,” Malinda Wells wrote from west Emporia Monday.
To prove it, Wells included photos showing a large sheet of ice and a yardstick. Water was seven-eights of an inch deep, with about two inches of ice on top of that.
Wells said the neighborhood with Antler Ridge, between Emporia High School and the Kansas Turnpike, has experienced standing water issues since it was built in the late 1990s.
At times during winter, she added, the ice has become so bad that the U.S. Postal Service stopped delivery for several days.
“This morning, when I looked out, there was a postal truck stopped short of the glacier,” Wells reported Tuesday. She said someone with a yellow “hazard vest” checked a hole in the ice and snapped photos.
That was news to the Emporia Post Office. A spokesperson there said Tuesday that someone may have been delivering packages in the neighborhood, but nothing more.
When The Gazette asked a city spokesperson for comment about Antler Ridge Tuesday, the response started with words.
“The Public Works Department has not been made aware of a longstanding issue with standing water in that area,” Communications Manager Christine Johnson said by email. “Also, our street department has not been contacted by any resident in that area for the last two years about standing water.”
“Totally wrong,” Wells responded, She provided an email exchange with a city employee from last March, dealing with a water leak which had developed on part of her property.
“That occurred and was reported in about 2001-02,” husband Charles Wells added. He said the leak was repaired this summer, but reoccurred in early September.
Malinda Wells said the president of the Deer Brook Home Owners Association also had been in contact with the Emporia City Commission about what some call a lake during warmer weather.
But while The Gazette interviewed the couple Tuesday, they saw something surprising. The city’s response had gone farther.
“Here comes the Public Works truck,” Malinda Wells said. “They’re waving, and they’re stopping at the hole.”
Her husband talked to the crew, yet the glacier remained for a few hours.
Several vehicles have become stuck on Antler Ridge this week, with neighbors coming out to push them forward. In one case, a pickup pulled out a sport utility vehicle.
Wells cited the city web page for the Street Department: “During winter months, the department performs duties such as snow removal and ice control when needed ...”
Johnson referred to the city’s Snowplow Route map. West 18th Avenue is considered a secondary street for treatment between Graphic Arts Road and the turnpike, but the Deer Brook neighborhood streets along it are not.
Yet Tuesday afternoon was different. Wells reported trucks returned to chip away at the surface ice. Buckets of ice were tossed onto lawns along Antler Ridge.
“Now they are excavating in [the] leak area,” she added.
Johnson recommended in general that residents “dispose of yard waste appropriately” so storm drains and nearby space do not become clogged. She said city crews have removed numerous potential yard waste clogs this year.
Wells, who is retired, said that was not the issue here. She believes city employees try hard to serve. She simply wants better drainage on her street.
“I don’t think we have an awful city at all,” Wells noted,” and I understand that roads do settle ... But c’mon. This is my 25th winter on this street, and we have a glacier every year.”
