TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says state authorities reviewing alleged crimes associated with the raid of a Marion newspaper are interested in whether someone breached the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System.

Police raided the Marion County Record last week after the newspaper received information from a confidential source about the criminal history of a restaurant owner who wanted a liquor license.

Tags

(1) comment

Aim_High
Aim_High

A few statement from the KBI criminal record search website:

"The state of Kansas allows the release of Kansas criminal history records to the general public as well as to a variety of users with specific rights and entitlements. These record checks are fee-based where both the fee and extent of information released is dependent on Kansas statutes and regulations"

From the KBI FAQ page:

"Q: Who may request criminal history records?" "A: Any individual, company or organization is entitled to obtain criminal history record information from the Kansas Central Repository at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation."

"Q: Must the subject of the record check consent to the record check?" "A: There is no legal requirement in Kansas that the subject of the record check sign a release to authorize the record check. However, if a record check is being done for employment purposes advising the person that you are going to run a record check and obtaining their consent is generally a good idea"

This service requires you to have a Kansas.gov account and pay a $20 fee per search performed. From the day this story first broke the reporter said she used her own name and did not misrepresent herself. Kari Newells assumption that her drivers license and DOB were used on the KDOR website and the fact the reporter used her own name never did add up... now it makes perfect sense. Kari made an assumption about how her information was obtained, and got her buddies in law enforcement to go along with the whole identity theft and computer crimes story, which the judge rubber stamped. No wonder they won't give up the probable cause affidavit... if the county attorney said there was "insufficient evidence" and withdrew the search warrant, the affidavit is either completely unjustified or doesn't exist at all.

On a side note: Even though all the newspapers property was returned, there were officers taking pictures of computer screens, documents on desks, and even Mr. Meyers personal bank records... how do we know that type of evidence was deleted?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.