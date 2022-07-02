Days after announcing that the state had surpassed $9 billion in economic development since 2019, Gov. Laura Kelly said she plans to use the same tactics to stimulate growth in Emporia and Lyon County.
“We’re going to do exactly what we’ve been doing for the past three-and-a-half years,” Kelly told The Gazette this week. “When I came into office, we really didn’t have anything to offer our communities in terms of economic development support. That has completely changed.”
In three years, Kansas has seen the development of 658 new private investment projects that created or retained more than 45,000 jobs across the state. But, even as opportunities for some of the state’s workforce expands, Kelly acknowledged challenges in housing availability. Expanding the Rural Housing Incentive District tax incentive program to allow for second floor development was meant to meet that need.
“Developers can now go into downtown Emporia and look at all of those spaces above the storefront,” she said. “They have been sitting empty or vacant over the last 20 years. They can now use those incentives to bring those back as housing and it’s working.”
The first of those upperstory developments is in Emporia. Local realtors and developers Jamie Sauder and Kristi Mohn announced their project, located in the 700 block of Commercial Street, last year. The project is bringing 10 loft apartments to the building and saw the rehabilitation of the three first-floor storefronts.
“When I was elected to the state Senate, we had a budget of $2 million for the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation, and that money was to be used to encourage developers to building housing,” Kelly said. “We just increased that to $290 million. So, we’re investing big time to be able to make it doable for developers.”
Kelly said Emporia could also benefit from the Block22 program, which originated in Pittsburg.
“They took an empty office building in downtown Pittsburg and they converted it into housing for Pittsburg State students,” she said, “but they also included a micospace and some other small business opportunity space. It’s just an incredible project that has really added to the vibrancy of downtown Pittsburg, the viability of businesses downtown and provided much needed housing for Pittsburg State students.”
Kelly said developments like this can make cities like Emporia an attractive place for people to live and work.
“I think that is something that Emporia could look at, if they haven’t already,” she added.
Kelly said she believes Lyon County is positioned well for continued growth in infrastructure and business development, due to higher education institutions like Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College. She also sees strong leadership from city and and county officials, Emporia Main Street and the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
“You’ve got some really good leadership within your communities,” she said. “Your economic development folks are really quite talented, but also really passionated about contributing to the success of the community and the surrounding region.”
Kelly is also impressed with the “significiant business investment” that already exists in the community.
“Usually, success begets success. You have Simmons who is willing to invest so heavily, you’ve had Hill’s Pet Nutrition make a pretty significant investment,” she said. “I think you’ll see, as time goes on, you’re working with the assets you have to partner with the state and bounce off of the other successes that the area’s had.”
But Kelly said that economic development is difficult to sustain without investment in other areas, such as education, child care and workforce development. Kelly’s administration recently announced a $53 million benefit for the state’s child care providers, which goes directly to the workers themselves.
“We have some other programs that are more focused on capital investment in child care, which is something that we’ve never done before,” she said. “We’re actually looking at a program that would allow, just like housing development, investment in actual brick and mortar child care facilities.”
Kelly, who is running for reelection this year, said she wants to leave a legacy of having the most comprehensive and robust early childhood education system in the state’s history. That’s part of the conversation with companies coming into the state. If the company is large enough, conversations are had about assisting the company with building a child care center within the corporate structure of the business.
“That will grow our child care industry, in terms of the quantity of slots, but also the quality of it as well,” she said. “We’re also working very hard with our post-secondary institutions. We’re getting our young people and navigating them into a career path, whether that’s through four-year institutions or through our career and technical education programs, and working closely with our business partners.”
The goal is to have those students ready for the workforce to take on the new jobs being brought to the state.
“That opens up a market for people outside of the state to look at Kansas, because now we finally have the job that you’ve been attracted to, in the tech world, in advanced manufacturing, our aviation industry is growing. We’re just doing everything we possibly can to get our people to stay and take the jobs that are available, and make Kansas an attractive place for others to come in and take a position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.