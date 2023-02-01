Tuesday evening’s Family Literacy Month kickoff celebration at the Emporia Public Library was emoji-themed: “All the Feels.”
“The theme was selected in support of social-emotional literacy, which is so important right now, as we continue to see the impact of COVID-19 on our community,” said Executive Director Pauline Stacchini. “The Emporia Public Library supports social-emotional literacy through programs such as storytimes and our upcoming Mad, Sad, Glad event, presented by Beacon of Hope on April 29, 2023.”
Stacchini said it’s easy for families to participate in literacy month activities.
“To participate in Family Literacy Month after tonight’s kickoff, families can log their reading through Beanstack, a software Emporia Public Library uses during Family Literacy Month, Summer Reading and during other themed reading challenges throughout the year,” she said.
Families enjoyed “All the Feels” with a variety of emoji-themed games and activities, from pin-the-heart-on-the-emoji and emoji fishing to an emoji scavenger hunt through the library and a very active emoji hop game. A favorite activity was creating unique emojis to take home.
Emporia Public Library Youth Services Coordinator Lori Heller greeted families and welcomed them to the kickoff event.
“Our Family Literacy Month theme of ‘All the Feels’ is borne out with all kinds of emoji activities and treats, and a scavenger hunt to get a prize,” Heller said. “It’s a fun way for families to read together, as opposed to our summer reading program where it’s all individual. Some families have been doing Family Literacy Month together for several years.”
Jenna Hill brought her children Declan and Delilah to the Family Literacy Month celebration. Both youngsters were actively engaged in creating emoji art.
“We come to story time,” Hill said, “and we heard about this event there. We always want to do more crafts, so here we are. We love the library!”
“The Emporia Public Library supports family literacy from infancy through adulthood thanks to our programs, collections and services,” Stacchini added. “For example, our storytimes introduce early literacy concepts to caregivers as staff model how to get the whole family involved in the activity; motor skills are developed, letter and number recognition is fostered, and all other literacies that children need before becoming independent readers are featured in any of our weekly storytimes. Thanks to our community partners on Commercial Street, we also offer a monthly storywalk for families to participate outside of our walls.”
She said there are some other literacy-based programs that families can get involved with throughout the year.
“Students in grades 3-5 are invited to participate in another EPL literacy program, the weekly William Allen White Award book club, which meets weekly on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.,” Stacchini said. “Adult literacy programs include our two adult book clubs, Evening Readers and Page Turners. Our collection features a wide range of topics, formats — from board books to large type to audiobooks on CD to ebooks through Libby to Kits for Kids — and interests to support the community’s lifelong learning journey.
“Our services complement the programs and collections by bringing in additional resources through interlibrary loan for individuals and for community bookclubs, by taking our collections outside the library with our bookmobile, and by providing one-on-one assistance at our Public Services and Circulation desks for computer use or materials recommendations.”
Those interested in participating in the Family Literacy Month Reading Challenge at the Emporia Public Library can sign up all through the month of February. Any library employee can assist with registration. Spanish translation assistance is available as well.
“The Emporia Public Library is proud to play a complementary role in the educational ecosystem of Emporia; this city is fortunate that so many organizations center children’s learning experiences, and collaborate to ensure maximum reach of educational efforts,” Stacchini said. “Thank you for being a champion of the Emporia Public Library!”
Visit the Emporia Public Library at 110 E. Sixth Ave., call them at 620-340-6464, find them on Facebook, or visit their website at emporialibrary.org.
