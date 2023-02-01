Tuesday evening’s Family Literacy Month kickoff celebration at the Emporia Public Library was emoji-themed: “All the Feels.”

“The theme was selected in support of social-emotional literacy, which is so important right now, as we continue to see the impact of COVID-19 on our community,” said Executive Director Pauline Stacchini. “The Emporia Public Library supports social-emotional literacy through programs such as storytimes and our upcoming Mad, Sad, Glad event, presented by Beacon of Hope on April 29, 2023.”

