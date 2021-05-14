The Emporia girls soccer team finished its regular season games Thursday night, as it fell at home 5-3 to Topeka High.
Although the team was defeated, the game had its ups and downs. Head coach Oscar Macias believes that the girls need to pick up the pace of the game so that they have more opportunities to score.
“There were good spots and bad spots,” Macias said. “We certainly have to get girls to be aware and be one step ahead of the game a little bit more and give ourselves a better chance.”
Playing as a team is a major component in soccer, because if one team member is not playing their best that day, they can rely on their teammates to get the ball to the goal.
“As a team, I thought that we tried to work together, it just kind of came late,” Allie Baker said. “For myself, I think I definitely could have done better.”
Having good team leaders is a crucial part to a successful team, and multiple players have stepped out of their comfort zones to lead the team throughout the season. Players that have shown leadership this season include Hannah Boa and Nayeli Plazola-Casillas.
“Obviously Hannah’s been in there, she’s had an amazing year. You know she’s continued to have it today, and she’s going to continue to have it at regionals,” Macias said. “Nayeli, I keep her tucked into a tough spot. We weren’t sure who the keeper was going to be and then she stepped right in there and did awesome, performed well for us.”
Boa led the team with two goals, along with Emeil Bennett scoring one. Cassidy Ochs and Baker had one assist each. Goalkeeper Plazola-Casillas had 18 saves in the game.
With regionals approaching shortly, the team plans to work on some specific skills to prepare.
“We have been working on possessing, and working through our midfield instead of just kicking the ball down the field,” Bennett said.
The Spartans soccer team will travel to Salina on Monday to compete against Salina South in regionals.
