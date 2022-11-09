ESU soccer signing day

Head coach Bryan Sailer will welcome seven freshmen to the Emporia State soccer program next season.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State head coach Bryan Sailer has announced the addition of seven players that will be attending ESU next year and playing soccer for the Hornets. Aubree Blackman, Ali Coash, Danielle Desmarteau, Karlie Kanaga, Paige Putter, Ava Smith, and Katie Stoskopf will be joining the Hornets as freshmen next season.

"We got this class pretty early, during the peak of our year last year," said Sailer. "There is a lot of athleticism in the class. We have people at multiple positions throughout the lineup including one of the best goalies in Kansas."

