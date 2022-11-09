Emporia State head coach Bryan Sailer has announced the addition of seven players that will be attending ESU next year and playing soccer for the Hornets. Aubree Blackman, Ali Coash, Danielle Desmarteau, Karlie Kanaga, Paige Putter, Ava Smith, and Katie Stoskopf will be joining the Hornets as freshmen next season.
"We got this class pretty early, during the peak of our year last year," said Sailer. "There is a lot of athleticism in the class. We have people at multiple positions throughout the lineup including one of the best goalies in Kansas."
Aubree Blackman is a defender from Olathe West HS. She earned Second Team All-State honors as a junior while also being named Second Team All-Sunflower League. In her sophomore season, Blackman earned Sunflower League Honorable Mention honors.
Ali Coash is a midfielder from Valley Center HS. During her junior season for the Hornets, Coash was named Second Team All-AVCTL Midfielder while also earning Third Team All-Metro. In her sophomore season, as a defender, Ali was named First Team All-AVCTL.
Danielle Desmarteau is a defender from Olathe South HS. In both her sophomore and junior seasons, Desmarteau earned Sunflower League Honorable Mention as a defender. Danielle is also a two-time member of the Rush Select National Team.
Karlie Kanaga is a forward from Mulvane HS. Kanaga earned First Team All-State honors in her junior season in addition to being named First Team All-Metro and the AVCTL Division 3/4 League MVP. In her sophomore season, Karlie was also named First Team All-State while earning First Team All-AVCTL and Second Team All-Metro honors.
Paige Putter is a midfielder from Maize HS. Putter has earned Second Team AVCTL Division I honors as both a midfielder and a forward in her time with the Eagles. As a captain for Maize, the Eagles have twice won the Titan Classic Invitational as well as been named Regional Champions twice.
Ava Smith is a defender from Shawnee Mission South HS. Smith was named Second Team All-Sunflower League in her junior season while also earning All-State Honorable Mention honors.
Katie Stoskopf is a goalkeeper from Olathe North HS. Stoskopf was named Class 6A All-State Goalkeeper of the Year in her junior season in addition to All-State First Team and All-Metro First Team honors. Katie was also named to the All-Sunflower League First Team.
"I think we have a lot of good qualities in this class as far as filling some needs and there are potentially three of four that could start early for us," said Sailer.
The Hornets are currently 11-6-4 on the season and are making their third trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last four years. They are the fourth seed in the NCAA Central Regional in Warrensburg, Mo. Emporia State will take on Fort Hays State on Friday, Nov. 11. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.
