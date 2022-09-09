Emporia freshman Kali Keough finished first in No. 1 singles for the girls tennis team at a quad hosted by Spring Hill High School on Thursday.
The Lady Spartans went 5-7 on the day and finished third as a team. Darion Chadwick went 1-2 in second singles, topping Olathe South’s Brooke Bryan, 8-3, in the second round.
Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lilee Frank went 1-2 in first doubles, winning their first match against Spring Hill’s Logan Kilbey and Olivia Infante, 8-7 (6). The doubles team of Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso went 0-3.
Blue Valley Southwest won the match with a 9-3 team record, sweeping both second singles and first doubles.
Emporia will host a tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
