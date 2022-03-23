The Emporia High School varsity girls diving team competed in its first meet of the 2022 season Tuesday. The invitational, hosted by Emporia High School, comprised 17 participants from six schools.
The Spartan divers showed out. Cadance Vincent, Jacey Stutler and Divinity Gardner placed first, fourth and fifth, respectively.
“Those three divers, it was really cool to show them off to other schools, to see what we’ve got,” said Emporia head diving coach Barbara Clark. “I feel like we have a good powerhouse. … We’re going to be placing pretty well when we go to meets.”
Vincent won the competition, meeting the qualifying standard for state. She amassed more than the requisite 180 points but needed to crush five out of six dives with a minimum 10.2 degree of difficulty. She accomplished that, scoring a 10.6.
“The way she’s been diving we thought we could do it the first meet,” Clark said. “We did that last year. And so we’re on pace to do the same for this coming season.”
Qualifying for state at this point of the season will allow the senior diver to concentrate on refining and perfecting more difficult dives.
“She qualified last year and got second at state,” Clark said. “So our goal for this meet was to qualify early and then be able to work on other dives, getting ready for state.”
Spartan diving competes next Thursday at Topeka High School.
Emporia results-
1. Candace Vincent, Emporia, 214.55 points
4. Jacey Stutler, Emporia, 185.35 points
5. Divinity Gardner, Emporia, 178.90 points
