Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles about local schools’ state basketball success in the 1960s. Author Keith Pickett is a 1966 graduate of Council Grove High School. He spent four years editing various sports magazines and was the co-founder and 26-year director of the St. Louis Shootout high school basketball tournament. He was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 and now lives in Winter Garden, Florida.
The Strong City Indians were the "class" of the Quad-County League in 1965, easily winning the conference tournament and then capturing the Class BB state championship at Dodge City, edging Montezuma by one point in the title game after defeating Alton and Goff. Strong City finished with a 25-1 record.
Coached by LeRoy Dreier, the Strong City lineup was senior-dominated except for a slender 6-foot-2 junior, Donnie Ingalls, who was a good shooter from outside, especially the corner (he had hurt us three years earlier when our 8th grade team played Strong City in a game at the brand-new Council Grove gymnasium).
Strong City didn't have a big man, but it seems all their players were between 6-foot and 6-foot-2. I remember two other players: Robert Meyers, a rugged football fullback and cousin of one of my grade school/high school classmates at Council Grove, and Steve Brooks, the most talented player on the team. Brooks, a 6-foot-1 guard, was athletic, handled the ball, scored from a variety of places on the court, perhaps was a little ahead of his time with his flashy yet solid play. He was selected first-team Class BB All-State and very deserving of the honor. Brooks also was an excellent baseball player.
The Strong City community never had statewide basketball success except for that one year, 1965, when the town became known for something other than the Strong City Rodeo (or, as it became known, the Flint Hills Rodeo at Strong City). That annual event was a big deal on the rodeo circuit and always featured some of the top bronco and bull riders in the world.
Two sons of the famous Roberts family -- founders of the Strong City Rodeo at their ranch -- were born in Council Grove, reared on the ranch at Strong City and went on to worldwide fame as rodeo performers. When I was a little kid, Ken Roberts was a 3-time world champion bull rider, and his younger brother, Gerald Roberts, was twice the All-Around World Champion Cowboy. Gerald also became a Hollywood stuntman and appeared in a number of movies and television shows as both a stuntman and an actor. Along with world champions Jim Shoulders and Casey Tibbs, the Roberts brothers were among the most famous rodeo competitors in history.
Often compared to Council Grove because of its location and similar size in town population and school enrollment, Osage City was for years an annual non-conference opponent of the Braves in football and basketball before the Cottonwood Valley League dissolved and the Flint Hills League formed. Under head coach Bob Burd, Osage City achieved great heights in basketball, advancing to the state tournament three times between 1959-65.
The success began in 1959, when the Indians finished fourth in the Class A tournament, with a record of 22-3, after winning the Jayhawk League two years in a row. They were led by a 6-foot-5 All-State player, Gary Marriott, who went on to be a starting forward for Coach Tex Winter's 1963 co-Big Eight champion Kansas State Wildcats. An outstanding left-handed shooter, Marriott was second-team All-Big Eight. He was selected to appear in the East-West college all-star game and was drafted by the NBA New York Knicks (although he didn't play for them). Marriott served as the head basketball coach at Manhattan High and then gravitated to college coaching. He was an assistant at the University of Evansville and the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Five years after Osage City's first state-tournament appearance, the Indians went to the Class B tournament in 1964 with an almost all-underclassmen lineup. Just like Americus in 1960 and Peabody in '62, the Indians' second-place finish (although a 30-point loss to Goddard) was a harbinger of even greater things to come.
The next year Osage City lived up to high expectations – which is sometimes difficult to do – and rolled to the 1965 Class B state title, dominating state-tournament opponents Leoti, Harper and undefeated Ellsworth by an average victory margin of 21.6 points. Cottonwood Falls, Council Grove’s fellow CVL member, finished in fourth place.
My parents and I attended the championship game at Emporia's Civic Auditorium and watched Osage City throttle Ellsworth’s All-State player, 6-foot-2 Mike McAtee (who went on to a fine college career at Fort Hays State) in winning the title 72-53. The Indians’ final season record was 25-2.
In January, Osage City (enrollment of 242) had participated in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions (TOC). The Indians won two games in that highly respected event, defeating Class AA host Dodge City 63-59 and Class AA Shawnee Mission East (2,280 students) 57-56 for third-place. But Osage City lost to Oklahoma’s No. 1-ranked powerhouse, Tulsa Central, 48-35, in the semifinals. Coached by eventual Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton and led on the court by future Kansas Jayhawks’ sharpshooter Phil Harmon and Oklahoma State Cowboys’ forward Joe Smith, Tulsa Central captured the TOC title with a 13-point victory over Wichita East on the way to a 25-game winning streak.
Mike Jones, a 6-5 high school center and later a college forward, was the star player of the Osage City team and a first-team All-Stater. He was strong offensively and defensively and on the boards. Osage's all-senior lineup was very well coached and was like a machine. Each player had different strengths, and the club seemed to take advantage of those roles.
Gary Marriott's youngest brother, Rick Marriott, was a 6-foot-3 forward. The other forward was 6-foot-2 Greg Martin, the team's unsung hero -- a blue-collar rebounder and inside scorer who always seemed to come up with the offensive tip-in or key rebound or block just when they needed it. The Indians also had a ball-handling wizard named Danny Peterson. Only 5-foot-8, he was a key outside shooter at crucial times and was great at passing and dribbling to run out the clock.
The next two seasons Mike Jones played for Hutchinson Community College's Gene Keady, who was at the beginning of his vaunted college coaching career. Although the Hutch team didn't win the national juco tournament, Jones helped lead them to an appearance in the national event. He then went on to be an all-league performer for Pittsburg State.
When I was a 7th grader, Council Grove had hosted a grade school tournament for 7th- and 8th-grade teams at the National Guard Armory. Osage City's 8th graders had come over and just ran roughshod over all opponents. The Indians were an impressive group even then; nothing changed over the next four years.
