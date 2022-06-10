A section of Burlingame Road is the focus of Lyon County road crews these days.
“Typical maintenance,” Jim Brull with the Lyon County Highway Department said Friday. “They'll take as long as it takes to get it finished.”
But unlike some road projects, the work is occurring only four days a week. Burlingame is closed between Road 230 and K-99 Monday through Thursday from 6:30-5:00.
Brull declined to give an estimate on when the work will be finished, saying it will take “a number of days.”
Drivers can get around the work by using Road 220, Road 250, Road P and Road S.
