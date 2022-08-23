The Emporia High School football team is currently under investigation for alleged misconduct by both local law enforcement and the school district.
“We are currently aware of a situation involving EHS Football and we are working with the Emporia Police Department. Practice was canceled for football yesterday to assist in those efforts,” the district said in a statement Tuesday morning.
“Emporia Public Schools always has and will continue to take any and all allegations of misconduct seriously,” the statement said. “As soon as a concern is brought to our attention it is thoroughly reviewed by our administration with the appropriate steps taken that are consistent with our board policies.”
The statement came after The Gazette learned about an alleged hazing incident that occurred over the weekend.
Emporia High School football coach Keaton Tuttle told The Gazette he was unable to comment on the situation.
Police Captain Ray Mattas was also unable to comment.
“Whatever information we have is under investigation and … whatever information we have is all involving juveniles so there wouldn’t be any release of information anyway,” Mattas said.
According to EPD media logs, EHS principal Dathan Fischer reported an incident that occurred at the high school to police on Monday, Aug. 22. It is not immediately clear if the incident reported by Fischer is related to the football team.
USD 253 stated that its priority, “as always, is the safety and security of our students at Emporia Public Schools. We appreciate our ongoing partnership with our local authorities during this process.”
This article has been updated to reflect information from police logs. The story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
