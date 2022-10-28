Braden Gleason

ESU QB Braden Gleason leads the MIAA in passing yards this season.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State football team returns to Welch Stadium on Saturday to take on Fort Hays State riding a four-game winning streak.

The Hornets are coming off a 24-21 victory at Missouri Southern which required them to come from behind twice and battle harsh winds, but good teams find ways to win games.

