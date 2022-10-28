The Emporia State football team returns to Welch Stadium on Saturday to take on Fort Hays State riding a four-game winning streak.
The Hornets are coming off a 24-21 victory at Missouri Southern which required them to come from behind twice and battle harsh winds, but good teams find ways to win games.
Looking ahead to a Fort Hays team that comes in at 2-6, the Hornets are not taking any opponent lightly.
“There’s no question in my mind they’re a good football team,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “Coach Brown does a great job. He’s got tough kids. Injuries have hurt them, specifically at quarterback and anytime you lose your starting quarterback, you’re going to struggle. But they have some weapons on offense, they’re big up front on the offensive line and they’re sound defensively. We’re going to have to be patient and execute because I know they’re going to come in here and play their best game of the year.”
Even without their starting quarterback, the Tigers pose a challenge for the Emporia State defense.
“They’re very sneaky on offense,” said defensive back Chris Pope. “Coach Higgins always says don’t scoreboard watch so for me, being new to the league, I just go based on what I see on film and they have some good guys on offense. But it comes down to us buying into what we’ve been working on and trusting the gameplan.”
Quarterback Braden Gleason threw for three touchdowns for the Hornets in their win last weekend. He knows not to look at records and expects Fort Hays to come in ready to play.
“They’re going to bring a really high intensity,” Gleason said. “They’re going to play fast and play hard against us. With them coming off a win this past week, they’re going to have some momentum and feel good about themselves coming in.”
Sitting at 6-2 and in a tie for second place in the league, Emporia State is now among the hunted teams for its opponents. Not too long ago, that role was reversed, and getting their opponents’ best shot is something Higgins expects.
“We’re on a winning streak and we started to get a target on our back,” Higgins said. “We were on the other side of that not too long ago. When we went up to play Kearney, we felt like we had to win that football game and I felt we played our best game of the year. Then last week, Missouri Southern gave us their best shot. I keep telling the guys not to scoreboard watch and just out there and take care of business because Fort Hays will give us their best effort.”
Emporia State has scored over 40 points in four of its six wins and remains top three in the league in scoring, so getting off to a fast start and setting the tempo early would help.
“I think it’ll be important for us to match their intensity,” Gleason said. “We need to come out fast and set the tone early. If we do that and execute on both sides of the ball, that will help us a lot.”
