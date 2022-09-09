The Emporia High School football team fell to Liberal, 53-0, in its home opener at Welch Stadium on Friday night.

First-half recap: It was all Liberal in the first half as it took a 20-0 lead into the half. One rushing touchdown was scored by Liberal with 2:02 in the first quarter. Liberal would find the endzone on three straight possessions.

