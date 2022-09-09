The Emporia High School football team fell to Liberal, 53-0, in its home opener at Welch Stadium on Friday night.
First-half recap: It was all Liberal in the first half as it took a 20-0 lead into the half. One rushing touchdown was scored by Liberal with 2:02 in the first quarter. Liberal would find the endzone on three straight possessions.
In the second, Liberal scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass with 11:07 remaining and a 71-yard sprint with 9:04. There was a bad snap on the extra point attempt.
Emporia punted on its first five possessions and threw an interception in its final possession of the half.
In the third quarter, Emporia forced a turnover and was driving, but failed to convert a fourth-and-goal from the seven for a turnover on downs. Liberal responded with an 86-yard touchdown pass with 6:09 in the quarter to make it 26-0. Emporia followed that up with its second interception of the game and Liberal answered with a 10-yard slant pass for a touchdown with 3:25 to play to make it 33-0. After another Emporia punt, Liberal added on with a 50-yard touchdown pass to make it 39-0 with 1:09 left in the quarter.
Liberal added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
