Chris Stanley admits she’s not a patient person. She prays for that trait every day. But the process of restoring one of Emporia’s most famous homes is testing her.
“This is a whole new situation ... waiting for other people to decide if I can put a door in, if I can put a ceiling in,” she said.
The former jewelry store owner acquired the historic Plumb mansion on East Sixth Avenue in early July for $240,000, ending a long debate and legal fight over what used to be a women’s shelter.
The mansion, a stately brick building with pillars, built in the 1870s, had been the home of one of Emporia’s founders, Preston Bierce Plumb, his wife Caroline (Carrie), and their family. Plumb Place, which was housed in the mansion, served as a shelter for women from 1921 - Dec. 31, 2020. The organization had publicly struggled with funding since Aug. 2018 when the alleged theft of more than $51,000 by a former staff member was being investigated by the Emporia Police Department.
No charges were ever filed.
Since Stanley took over the property, she’s been busy fixing what she now calls the Regal Plumb.
“Every day, there’s something new,” Stanley said Tuesday. “We’re working inside, room by room. We’ve got the outside completed, painted and repaired.”
She noted that includes repairs to shingles on the roof. They became an issue last spring, when neighbor and restoration buff Ross MacTaggart climbed onto the Plumb mansion roof and declared it was “in pristine condition.”
While the shingles are fixed, the inside ceilings are another matter. That’s where the patience test begins for Stanley.
“The [Kansas State] Historical Society says you have to have a permit for everything you do,” Stanley explained. “I’m waiting for a permit to put Sheetrock up. ... That just burns me,” she said with a laugh.
Not only is she waiting for new ceilings to stop occasional visits from bats, but for a new door she wants to install.
But Stanley added ”large cracks” in some walls are being repaired. Natural gas was turned on in the home only this week, so it will have heat through winter.
The most noticeable change since July is the color outside the home. Red is out. Blue is in. There’s no state rule about that.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people say they like it,” Stanley said.
The KSHS preferred the house remain red, but Stanley plans to live in the house, so she wanted a color she liked.
“I look at it and thought: nope, looks like a barn to me. It’s out of here,” she joked of the former shade.
“I put on there things that make me happy, things that make me mad,” she said. It’s like an online therapist, “so I don’t have to go to the shrink.”
But for now, Stanley politely asks the curious and the gawkers to stay away.
“So many people want to come by and look and see what we’re doing,” Stanley wrote late last week, “but the place is really a mess.”
Stanley plans to hold an open house once the restoration is finished, to “see what all the crazy is about.” She hopes most of that will happen in time for her 50-year high school class reunion next fall.
“It’ll probably be another year from now, or maybe a little longer,” Stanley said. “It’s coming along, slowly but surely.”
