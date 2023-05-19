LYNDON — Dominance.
That’s about the only way to describe the Chase County track and field team’s performance at the 2A Lyndon regional on Thursday.
The Bulldogs, collectively, amassed 15 top-three finishes. Standout efforts belonged to Cooper Schroer in the boys’ 800 meters, who clocked a runner-up time of 1:57.60, breaking into the sub-two-minute club. And Brock Griffin’s 50.98 victory in the one-lap race.
In the field, the Bulldog freshmen excelled. Wyatt Griffin cleared 6-2 to win the boys’ high jump, and hoopster Madelyn Wilson claimed first place in the javelin and second place in the shot put.
The Northern Heights girls’ team also had a decent showing, recording three top-three finishes. Senior Teagan Hines won the girls’ 3,200 meters just ahead of St. Mary’s Colgan’s Polona Kalan and garnered a second-place finish in the 1,600 meters.
Results
Girls-
1600m - 2, Teagan Hines, Northern Heights, 6:10.75.
3200m - 1, T.Hines, Northern Heights, 13:42.33.
100m hurdles - 3, Addisyn Hinrichs, Northern Heights, 17.31.
4x800m relay - 3, Chase County, 11:37.38.
Pole vault - 1, Kinzie Rogers, Chase County, 7-6.
Javelin throw - 1, Madelyn Wilson, Chase County, 111-10.
Shot put - 2, M.Wilson, Chase County, 33-11.
Boys-
400m - 1, Brock Griffin, Chase County, 50.98. 2, Tag Groh, Chase County, 51.01.
800m - 2, Cooper Schroer, Chase County, 1:57.60.
110m hurdles - 3, Aidan Eidman, Chase County, 17.02.
4x100m relay - 1, Chase County, 44.73.
4x400m relay - 1, Chase County, 3:31.19.
4x800m relay - 2, Chase County, 8:32.43. 3, Northern Heights, 8:59.78.
High jump - 1, Wyatt Griffin, Chase County, 6-2.
Long jump - 2, T.Groh, Chase County, 20-8.5.
Pole vault - 2, Luke Budke, Chase County, 11-0.
Javelin throw - 1, Mitch Budke, Chase County, 160-4.
