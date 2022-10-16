The Emporia State football team rolled to a 44-21 win over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.
The Hornets were able to hold TJ Davis, who was averaging just under 130 yards on the ground coming into the game, to just 53 yards on 15 carries. Davis got the Lopers on the board early with a one-yard run, but it was all Emporia State after that.
“Our players have a lot of confidence right now,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We know Kearney is a good football team with the returning offensive player of the year. But our guys believe in one another and we just said take it one play at a time and never look up [at the scoreboard]. We just kept playing and I really felt we had control of this football game.”
ESU responded two plays later on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Corey Thomas to tie the game. After a UNK three and out, Cannan Brooks found the endzone on a 16-yard run with five minutes on the clock. The Hornets recovered a Loper fumble on the next drive and Caden Dodson connected on a career-long 42-yard field goal to extend the Hornets lead.
Nebraska-Kearney cut the deficit in the second quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass and the teams traded punts before Emporia State scored on a four-yard touchdown run from Billy Ross Jr. to give ESU a 24-14 halftime lead.
Emporia State got the ball to begin the second half and added three more points to the board on a Dodson 25-yard field goal. They forced a UNK three and out to set up a Ross 52-yard burst to the endzone, giving ESU a 34-14 lead with 8:21 left in the third. The Hornets followed that up with another scoring drive, this one resulting in Dodson’s third field goal of the game from 29 yards out.
Each team scored once in the fourth quarter. Brooks scampered in from 11 yards out for his second score of the day to give the Hornets a 30-point lead and Davis threw a 19-yard touchdown pass for the Lopers, bringing the game to the final score.
The Hornets rolled up 553 yards of total offense in the win. Gleason finished 27-of-41 for 276 yards with a touchdown and added 36 yards on the ground. Ross had a career-high 150 yards rushing with two touchdowns while Canaan Brooks added 85 yards and two scores on the ground. Corey Thomas had 110 yards on seven catches with a touchdown to lead eight Hornets that caught a pass.
Jadeon Pool led the defense with nine tackles as the Hornets held the Lopers to 310 yards of total offense and season-low 21 points.
“I’m really proud of our team and our coaching staff,” Higgins said. “These are the games you want to play in and if you want to be a great team, you’ve got to win games like this. We came close against [Pittsburg State] who is currently undefeated and ranked in the top 10 and we just talked about how we didn’t finish. Today, our mindset was to put a stamp on a big-time win. This is a veteran group that has worked really hard and invested a lot into this program and it’s good to see them get rewarded.”
This marks the first time since 2017 that Emporia State has scored 40 points in three straight games and it was their first win over a ranked opponent on the road since the 2016 double-overtime Central Missouri game.
The Hornets (5-2) will hit the road again next weekend when they take on Missouri Southern in Joplin at 2 p.m.
