The Northern Heights girls basketball team won its second straight Flint Hills Shootout Saturday with a 45-32 win over Council Grove at White Auditorium.
The Wildcats fell behind 18-14 at halftime but outscored the Braves 14-8 in the third quarter and 17-8 in the fourth to pull out the victory.
Teagan Hines scored 17 for Northern Heights and Aubrey Hinrichs added 14.
In the girls third-place game, Mission Valley edged Osage City 24-23. Central Heights took fifth place by beating Chase County 43-29 and West Franklin earned a seventh-place finish with a 36-32 win over Lyndon.
Lyndon beat Council Grove 62-56 to win the boys tournament.
Osage City won the third-place game against Mission Valley 50-47. West Franklin defeated Central Heights 55-54 for fifth place and Chase County won the seventh-place game by throttling Northern Heights 56-31.
