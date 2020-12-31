No. 3 - Nov. 27, 2020
As the COVID-19 pandemic surged through the fall, gatherings for the Thanksgiving holiday were up in the air. But, two separate groups saw a need and prepared more than 700 free Thanksgiving meals between two locations in the Emporia community on Nov. 26.
The Emporia Church of Christ, located at 502 W. 12th Ave., continued a 29 year tradition of serving community meals for the holiday by shifting from a dine-in and carryout event to a drive-thru service.
Pastor Neil Taylor said the church served a little more than 430 meals this year, with cars lining up as early as 10:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. event.
“Considering that we’ve done this for 29 years a completely different way, we were shocked at how completely smooth it went,” Taylor said. “We were able to get cars in and out pretty seamlessly. It went really well.”
While the total served was less than what the church is accustomed to — on average around 600 - 700 meals are served — the group had scaled back to serve around 300 people this year before increasing its serving capacity just before the event.
“We picked up a few extra turkeys over the last couple days,” Taylor said. “We knew we had a smaller group of people working this year and we were intentionally keeping that number smaller than the usually 60 — 80 people we have working in the building. There were under 20 of us this year.”
Taylor said he’s “taken aback” each year by the response to the meal. In the nine years he has been involved with the meal, he’s seen firsthand how impactful it is for those who receive it. Sometimes, he said, it’s less about the meal than it is about having the opportunity to sit down and talk with someone else.
“Even this year, maybe for some folks it was the first time they’ve been able to get out of the house for awhile,” he said. “Even though it was a drive-thru and we were doing it a little differently, even through the masks you could see the smiles as we were bringing the meals up to the cars. It doesn’t just fill their stomachs, it really does seem to fill their hearts.”
On the other side of town, another meal was being served at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2313 Graphic Arts Rd., thanks to an idea that was sparked on the “Spread Kindness and Love-Emporia Area” Facebook group.
The Thanksgiving Meal Sprinkle, was organized by Genai Swartz and Kelly Noller with the help of Leann Sanchez, Tiffany Guerrero and Alaska Turner, and while all women belonged to the group, prior to planning the meal, Swartz said they were all strangers.
“Without all of them, it wouldn’t have been possible,” Swartz said. “It was incredible — we all got together and we made 300 meals happen today.”
Everyone was in charge of a different aspect of the meal, Swartz said. Guerrero made sure to-go boxes were filled while Sanchez took charge of deliveries. Noller ran the drive-thru pick-up line and Swartz was in the kitchen. Turner, a member of the LDS Church, arranged for the group to use the church for the event.
While the idea came about due to the pandemic, Swartz said she would like to be able to offer the meal to the community again.
“I’ve had so many reach out to me and thank me, and it’s a really amazing feeling,” she said. “Even if it’s not in this trying COVID time, I think it’s something I would like to continue and I think the other ladies would as well.”
