An injured bald eagle found atop an east Emporia home is recovering from lead poisoning.
“If his progress continues, I see no reason for this bird to not be released provided he regains his flight abilities,” said Diane Johnson, executive director of Operation WildLife.
The animal rehabilitation facility based in Linwood took custody of the bird after a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Conservation Agent recovered it Thursday, March 17.
At first, animal experts feared the eagle might have avian flu which is spreading across the country. But a laboratory blood test proved otherwise.
“The reading,,, is indicative of acute lead poisoning,” a Facebook post from the agency this past week said.
The statement stopped shortly of saying what might have led to the poisoning. But Science magazine reported in February that the problem afflicts nearly half of the U.S. bald eagle population, perhaps due to lead ammunition used by deer hunters.
The bird in Emporia was “emaciated,” Johnson told The Gazette Friday by email. Ten days of liquid and intravenous treatment helped the eagle regain one pound.
“We expect him to make a complete recovery,” Johnson said. She added a lot depends on “more lab work to see what his lead level is ”
