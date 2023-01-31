The Lyon County History Center celebrated Kansas Day in style with a birthday bash open to the public on Saturday morning. The event also marked the beginning of a new series of events and programs as the historical society emerges from pandemic-era restrictions.
“We’re back,” Greg Jordan, executive director, said. “This is our first Kansas Day event since 2020, and we’re excited to welcome people back.”
This year’s Kansas Day celebration was the biggest yet with activities on all three floors of the History Center. An art exhibit on the first floor will remain on display for a few weeks and includes a community-created installation. Patrons set off on a scavenger hunt searching for Kansas symbols on the second floor. And the third floor boasted a variety of interactive stations where a person could make crafts, examine local fauna and even churn butter.
The art show, titled “Ad Astra,”, features art on loan from Lyon County residents. Lisa Soller, deputy director, said this is part of the center’s new Community Connections initiative.
“We want to bring in more community input and showcase more collections from the community,” she said. “We are especially hoping to build our collection and archive to include our local Black, Hispanic and Asian communities. We want to make sure that when people come to the History Center, they see themselves represented.”
Parents and children roamed the second floor of the center, which houses historical exhibits. Armed with a guide to Kansas state symbols, patrons explored every square inch from the World War II exhibit to the new C of E installation to the covered wagon to the Loretto Langley Exploratorium to find each item on the list.
“We have two goals with the scavenger hunt,” Jordan said. “First, to get you to see the exhibits. Second, to help you identify our state symbols. It’s fun and educational. We’re sneaky like that.”
On the third floor, Parents As Teachers and the David Traylor Zoo joined the fun with a sensory bin and examples of native animal pelts.
“It’s too cold for us to bring the animals out, so we brought pelts and turtle shells and other things for kids to examine,” volunteer Colleen Mitchell said.
At another station, Jaydin Karcher, 11, tried his hand at churning butter with a “daisy paddle” churn. The task took longer than he expected, so he moved on to building a log cabin out of Lincoln logs.
After building cabins, churning butter, examining local animals and making different crafts, guests were invited to enjoy refreshments including sunshine punch, locally-made Twinkies and chocolate cupcakes by Renegade Cupcakes.
