TOPEKA – ”Everything that could go wrong went wrong,” said Emporia High boys basketball head coach Beau Welch after his team’s 81-33 thrashing at the hands of Topeka West Friday night.
The Chargers (17-1) brought a relentless onslaught of physical offense and defense from start to finish, dominating every statistical category of the game. Topeka West shot 57% overall and went 8 of 17 from 3-point distance while forcing 13 turnovers and outrebounding the Spartans 42-28 – a total that included 16 offensive rebounds.
Emporia, meanwhile, struggled to shoot the ball, hitting just 25% of its shot attempts and making one triple on 10 tries.
“It was just a physical beatdown,” Welch said. “They really got after us. And not only did they get after us, we struggled to make any shot around the rim. We had good looks early, but we missed some, they blocked some. And then defensively, if they didn’t make the first shot, they went and got another one or two or three more than that. Just honestly, physically, they did whatever they wanted to us all night.”
The Spartans (3-15) did not produce a double-digit scorer. Parker Leeds led Emporia with nine points while River Peters had eight. No one else had more than four points.
With senior Jacob Ortega – who Welch described as “a stabilizing factor for us” – not feeling well and only playing a few minutes, the Spartans had to look to their bench for backup and got seven points out of non-starters.
Emporia led the game 8-7 at the 3:30 mark of the first quarter before Topeka West went on a 27-6 run to take a 34-13 advantage with 3:04 to go in the half.
The Chargers led 42-19 at intermission and 65-25 after three periods.
The loss came after what was arguably Emporia’s biggest win of the season, a 74-62 victory over Junction City, whom Topeka West had to battle tooth-and-nail to beat twice this season.
“Our win Tuesday probably inspired them as well, because they had just beaten Junction City by three last week,” Welch said. “They played as well tonight as I’ve seen them play all year. They really played inspired.”
And while the Spartans made their living at the free-throw line against the Blue Jays, they had a hard time making it to the charity stripe against Topeka West and went 6 of 10 from there.
Emporia’s shooting difficulty combined with its rebounding difficulty was exacerbated by the fact that the Chargers often only sent a few guys crashing the defensive boards while others took off down the court for easy buckets the other way.
“When they can outrebound us with two or three guys, we’re going to struggle in transition,” Welch said.
This may have been the Spartans’ most lopsided loss of the season but Welch said his team is not the same group it was at the beginning of the season when large deficits were more common.
Nor was the drubbing a reflection of his players’ effort and character.
“We played the second-best team in 5A tonight and they played really inspired and really wanted to get after us and lock us up,” he said. “In all honestly, we were never able to get away from them. It wasn’t a lack of trying or anything. I never questioned our kids’ want to. We’re competing. They were just more physical, bigger, stronger, and just flat locked us up tonight.”
Sincere Austin led Topeka West with 20 points while David Brooks had 15 and Xavier Alexander and Malachi Berg each had 12.
UP NEXT
Emporia will look to put this loss in the rearview mirror next week when it hosts Hayden on Tuesday. The Spartans beat the Wildcats 52-51 in overtime on Jan. 14 to pick up their first win of the season.
“We’ve said it all year with this group: ‘You guys have got to keep showing up and keep getting better,’” Welch said. “We’ll do the same thing Monday and hope to have a good practice and be able to put a good game together against Hayden on Tuesday. I have no doubt that we will. Our guys keep playing and that’s all you can ask.”
TOPEKA WEST 81, EMPORIA 33
Emporia (3-15) – 8; 11; 6; 8; – 81
Topeka West (17-1) – 15; 27; 23; 16; – 33
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Leeds 9, Peters 8, Stewart 4, Hess 3, Ortega 3, Rech 2, Templeton 2, Seeley 2.
Topeka West – Austin 20, Brooks 15, Alexander 12, Berg 12, Putthoff 6, Bearman 6, Robinson 6, Foy 2, Reimer 2.
