MANHATTAN – The Emporia High girls bowling team finished first while the boys finished third at the Manhattan Bowling Quad on Monday.
The Spartan girls bowled a total of 2,074 to beat out second-place finisher Manhattan, which scored 1,702.
All five Emporia girls placed within the top 10.
Darby Hauff finished second individually with a score of 534 while Faith Wellborn was third at 516, Olivia Boettcher was fourth at 502, Brittany Mohling was fifth at 499 and Danika Williams was seventh at 408.
During the third of the three-game series, Hauff bowled a 251 game.
The Spartan boys put up a final tally of 2,306, just 20 pins behind third-place Hayden and 80 behind first-place Manhattan.
Khalil Sanchez picked up a fifth-place individual finish with a score of 584. Chase Swift finished sixth with a 579, Max Scherdtfeger was 12 at 542, Josh Lawrence was 19th at 502 and Devin Mohling was 20th at 500.
Emporia will next compete at its home tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Flint Hills Lanes. Games begin at 2:30 p.m.
