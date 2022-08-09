denim and diamonds

With more than 420 people in attendance and over 70 event sponsors, Newman Regional Health celebrated its 13th Annual Denim & Diamonds by bringing in a record-breaking total net revenue of approximately $203,681. The event was held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union Webb Hall.

Each year, funds raised at Denim & Diamonds are designated for a specific purpose that will most benefit patients who seek care at Newman Regional Health.

