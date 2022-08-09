With more than 420 people in attendance and over 70 event sponsors, Newman Regional Health celebrated its 13th Annual Denim & Diamonds by bringing in a record-breaking total net revenue of approximately $203,681. The event was held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union Webb Hall.
Each year, funds raised at Denim & Diamonds are designated for a specific purpose that will most benefit patients who seek care at Newman Regional Health.
“This year’s donations will benefit community members by assisting in the purchase of new state-of-the-art C-Arm X-ray systems," Director of Imaging, Jim Crump, said of this year’s fund designation. "These new imaging systems will allow higher quality imaging in our pain clinic and surgery. Our families, friends, and neighbors deserve the best equipment and care possible and these new systems allow us to meet that goal. The continued support for our hospital from the community thru generous contributions of those involved with Denim & Diamonds is greatly appreciated.”
The two new C-arms will benefit Newman Regional Health’s imaging and surgical departments. Over the course of the next year, two of these mobile x-ray devices will be purchased.
“Denim & Diamonds 2022 was definitely a night to remember. It was an honor to be part of it for the first time and to witness firsthand such great acts of generosity," Steven Bazan, Director of Business Development at Newman Regional Health, said. This type of community event, where so many people come together for the greater good and a common cause, is a worthy moment of reflection. From the elegantly laid out tables to the well-organized silent auction to the hilarious performances to the live auction. . .all were done with excellence. It was beautiful to see such a variety of people coming together to converse, relax, and have a good time as a united community. I’m already looking forward to next year's event.”
