Emporia celebrated the 155th birthday of William Allen White on Feb. 10.
The Pulitzer-prize winning newspaper publisher, who was known throughout the world during his lifetime and beyond, is memorialized with a sculpture on the shores of Peter Pan Park lake.
Local historian Roger Heineken presented the story of the sculptor and architect who created the distinctive memorial to the Sage of Emporia Sunday afternoon at the ESU William Allen White Library.
“The more I learn about early Emporia, the greater appreciation I have for the vision, intellect, and determination of our founders to make Emporia succeed,” Heineken said. “Kansas is littered with ghost towns, failed efforts to establish new towns. The Panic of 1893 led to the formation of the Businessmen’s Association to boost and strengthen Emporia’s economy as a trade center. This effort transitioned into our Chamber of Commerce, which celebrated 125 years in 2023. This memorial project is another example of nimble, adaptive civic leadership.”
In the week following William Allen White’s February 1944 funeral, Mayor Ora Rindom invited civic leaders to consider what might be done to commemorate White’s life, the man who’d put Emporia on the map for most Americans. White’s widow, Sallie, and son, William Lindsey, were asked to suggest a sculptor and speaker for the dedication.
By 1945, a bust and memorial were decided upon and the WAW Emporia Memorial Foundation was incorporated to receive donations. By 1948, 67 individuals had donated, including three Chase County ranchers who pledged to donate limestone for the memorial. The Foundation eventually opened membership to all, accepting donations as small as one penny. Leaders particularly wanted children to be involved, for the memorial would be entrusted to future generations, and because WAW always had a soft spot in his heart for children.
Emporians jumped in with both feet. Children volunteered, delivering invitations to join the Foundation to every home in Emporia in 1949. Donations were dropped off at the Broadview Hotel lobby. Teachers turned in pennies from students who wanted to join the Foundation. All who donated had their names published in The Gazette, and each received an inscribed certificate of Foundation membership, regardless of the size of their gift.
White and his then 18-year-old son William Lindsey met prominent sculptor Jo Davidson in 1919 at the Versailles Paris Peace Conference. Davidson, with studios in both Paris and the U.S., was sculpting many significant World War I figures at that time. Davidson was the White family’s first choice for the memorial sculpture. He quoted $5,000 for a life-sized bust. Fundraising success led Foundation leaders to order a larger sculpture, at a cost of $10,000 — equivalent to well over $150,000 in today’s money.
Securing former President Herbert Hoover to speak at the memorial dedication became a challenge. Although enthusiastic about the invitation, Hoover was convalescing from a health issue in 1947, unable to make his typical cross-country train trips. Foundation leaders considered inviting General Dwight Eisenhower to speak, but ultimately decided to wait for Hoover’s recovery. The former president had a long relationship with Emporia and a close friendship with William Allen White.
With Hoover finally back up to speed, the challenge became timing a long-distance train trip with the dedication date of July 11, 1950. Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway cooperation was crucial, determining how passenger train layovers and schedules could accommodate the dedication.
At the last minute, a cascade of events altered the program. North Korea invaded South Korea 15 days before the dedication; Hoover would be delivering a policy speech regarding the spread of communism. A torrential 3.5-inch rain just days before the event moved everything into the Civic Auditorium. There would be no picnicking in Peter Pan Park that day.
Architect Edward Buehler Delk designed the WAW Memorial. A consulting architect for J.C. Nichols, Delk is credited with the Spanish style of the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. Delk’s firm Wight & Wight also worked on the renovation of Red Rocks, the White family home, following a fire in 1920. Shortly after completing the White Memorial, Delk went on to design Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre.
It was Delk who suggested siting the memorial on the Peter Pan Park lakeshore, framed by the boat house pergola on the opposite shore at the base of Rural Street. Communicating accurate dimensions of an unseen bust being sculpted in Pennsylvania, conceiving how it would appear as a centerpiece of the memorial, and keeping the plan within budget were his challenges.
The White Memorial is not a typical design. It simply features William Allen White’s name and his birth and death years. The larger-than-life-sized bust is flanked by two bronze tablets with the Mary White editorial tribute to his 16-year-old deceased daughter. No litany of accomplishments in words or depictions, real or allegorical.
The Whites gave the 52-acre Peter Pan Park to the children of Emporia in memory of Mary. The gift covenant with the city was that the White name not be associated with the park. The name Peter Pan Park was chosen by the Whites as a child-friendly allusion to the daughter who would never grow up. His Mary White editorial was the most widely-published piece of White’s long career, still in print decades after her death.
Heineken noted, “This story was a braid of information over the six-and-a-half years when the memorial came to fruition. I decided to focus on the individual strands to help the audience understand the various stories, which together created the braid.
“This memorial project happened at a time when all communicated through the mail, by telegram, and by expensive long-distance phone calls.”
Heineken shared that the WAW bust is the most valuable public art in Emporia. Unlike some Jo Davidson works, there is only one casting. The next time you visit Peter Pan Park, take time to explore the WAW Memorial.
